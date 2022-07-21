Was D'Andre Swift snubbed in Madden? It's up to him to change it.

The experts over at Madden think highly of the Lions' first-round picks: Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams are two of the highest-rated rookies in this year's game. They're not so high on arguably Detroit's best player: D'Andre Swift.

In the running back ratings for Madden NFL 23, which were released Wednesday, Swift is ranked behind 28 players, including the likes of Tony Pollard, Javonte Williams and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Swift checks in with an overall rating of 80, tied with A.J. Dillon, Antonio Gibson and Elijah Mitchell.

Was Swift snubbed?

Statistically, maybe not. He ranked 24th among running backs last season in rushing yards (617) and 22nd in yards from scrimmage (1,069). Gibson ranked sixth in rushing yards and eighth in scrimmage yards, Mitchell ranked eighth and 19th and Dillon ranked 19th and 14th. Swift ranked 18th in yards per touch (5.0), tied with Dillon and ahead of both Gibson and Mitchell.

On the basis of pure talent , Swift's rating does feel low. He has proven himself as one of the best pass-catching backs in the league, but he's tied for 17th in that category. His speed rating is tied for 41st. And with a strength rating of 68, Swift trails more than 100 other backs. The man is no push-over.

None of this really means anything, of course. Swift is defined by his play on the field, not by a video game. And if he wants to change his rating, he can. The first step would be staying on the field. He's missed seven games over his first two seasons. Lions running backs coach Duce Staley has already challenged Swift to "fight through some things" entering year three.

Swift, 23, has a chance to break out in a big way this season, behind a stout offensive line in a run-first offense. Of course, we said the same thing last season. Until he actually does it, his talent won't get the national recognition it probably deserves.

