Law Enforcement

389 ‘Drug Recognition Experts’ now certified in NY

By Richard Roman
 3 days ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) recognized 20 law enforcement officers on Thursday from across New York State, who completed extensive training and are now nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). With this graduating class, New York State now has 389 certified DREs across the state.

DREs are used when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. DREs receive extensive training approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Trained DRE officers learn to observe and document the signs and indicators of impairment within each of the seven drug categories, including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and take impaired drivers off the road regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.

Graduates:

AndersonGregorySt. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

BakerAubrieNew York State Police

BensonTimothySuffolk County Police Department

BonillaAlexandraNew York State Police

CollinsDavidSuffolk County Police Department

DrakeNicholasNew York State Police

FazioDanielNew York City Police Department

HughesBradleyEast Hampton Town Police Department

KahveciHuseyinNew York State Police

KarpKyleNew York State Police

Lerch JrRussellNew York City Police Department

MillerJonelleNew York State Police

MinerJosephNew York State Police

NoensEricSuffolk County Police Department

PaganoAidanSuffolk County Sheriff’s Office

RasmussenAlfNew York City Police Department

ReillyRyanNew York State Police

RogersBrianNew York State Police

SholtesCodyAlbany County Sheriff’s Office

TobolsonKevinNew York State Police

As part of their training, DRE graduates must complete a three-part program. The first two phases include a two-day introductory course, followed by 56 hours of instruction and a final exam.

In the third phase of training, DRE graduates are required to observe and identify drug categories and complete an additional final knowledge exam. After successfully completing the training, all DRE officers are certified for two years and are expected to meet certain requirements to be considered for re-certification at the end of this period.

Officers that are selected to participate in the DRE program must have a history of being proactive within their community and be well-trained in DWI detection. Only a handful of DRE applicants are selected to attend the training, which is sponsored by the GTSC and New York State STOP-DWI Foundation.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

