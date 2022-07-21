All-Access: Summer Movies and Festivals

When was the last time you and the kids played tourist in the Emerald City? If it’s been a while, now is a great time to reintroduce your family to the Seattle Waterfront. With the removal of the old viaduct and the promise of a new city park, the waterfront is looking better than ever. On a sunny day, you can’t beat it. And if we’re being honest, it’s just as fun (and maybe less crowded) on a rainy day. From the Great Wheel to the Ye Old Curiosity Shop, there’s a treasure trove of things to do for families of all ages. Just mix and match any of our favorite spots to plan the ultimate Seattle Waterfront outing.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO