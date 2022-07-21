ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse men’s basketball to face Northeastern in 22-23 season

By Kevin M Wall
nunesmagician.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will look to rebound from last year’s losing season with a non-conference schedule more suitable to a young team. The Orange added a game in the JMA Wireless Dome against the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday...

www.nunesmagician.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Early exit for Boeheim’s Army in second round of TBT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The 2021 TBT Champions fell in the second round of The Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon to The Nerd Team 81-74. After a slow three quarters, Boeheim’s Army went on a 20-4 run during the Elam Ending but couldn’t capitalize down the stretch. Former Cornell star...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Ike Daniels Commits to Syracuse Football

Class of 2023 Stafford (VA) Mountain View running back Ike Daniels has committed to Syracuse, he announced on Friday. He picked the Orange over offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia, as well as other finalist Hawaii.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #17, WR Umari Hatcher

2021 statistics: Appeared in four games but didn’t have any receptions. 2022 projections: Hatcher made some plays in the spring game and with a new offensive game plan he’ll have an opportunity to find his way onto the field more this Fall. At 6’3 he brings the size on the outside that help the Orange move the ball and convert in the red zone.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
localsyr.com

Orange fans pack SRC Arena to watch Boeheim’s Army compete in TBT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a sea of orange as SU fans packed the stands at SRC Arena Friday night to watch Boeheim’s Army compete in The Basketball Tournament. TBT returns to Syracuse after three years as Boeheim’s Army vies to defend its championship title. “We came...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex Phase II breaks ground in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar project in Cortlandville. Officials from the town of Cortlandville and City of Cortland spoke today, announcing Phase II of the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. A large concession hub, and two new turf baseball fields will be added, with the capability to transition to softball fields. Residents listened to a number of people speak about the economic and cultural impacts on the county, town, and city as two teams battled on the nearest baseball field. Over 30 teams are in town for a weekend tournament in partnership with PBR, or Prep Baseball Report. PBR is a leading scouting and amateur baseball powerhouse in the United States, hosting massive tournaments in multiple states in addition to all of their other services. Town Supervisor Tom Williams called the complex a dream come true, and spoke about the economic impacts. That sentiment was echoed by City of Cortland Mayor Scott Steve.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colgate University#Clemson University#Georgetown University#Indiana University#College Sports#Northeastern#The Syracuse Orange Men#Orange#Lehigh University#Bryant University#Oakland University#Monmouth University#Notre Dame#Virginia Tech Home#Wake Forest
localsyr.com

Highest rated Asian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV)– What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. Syracuse features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man indicted for 2015 deadly shooting in Syracuse

Syracuse Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred seven years ago. Police said Michael Brooks, 31, was arrested in Washington, D.C. He is being charged with the shooting death of Charvin Turner, 25, along Salt Springs Road back in 2015. Brooks was indicted on a second-degree...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

More concerts coming to CNY: Young M.A., Trey Lewis, Amanda Shires, burlesque

Some more concerts coming to Central New York have been recently announced. Brooklyn rapper Young M.A., Flipp Dinero and HotBoii will bring “Island Summer” to the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. Young M.A. is a female hip-hop star known for appearances on Vice News Tonight and other TV shows, plus hit songs like “Ooouuu,” “Big” and the Eminem collaboration “Unaccommodating.” Flipp Dinero hits include “Leave Me Alone” and “How I Move” (feat. Lil Baby).
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Take 5 winning ticket sold in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket was sold on July 22 as a Take 5 Midday drawing. The ticket awarded $20,427.50 and was purchased at a Kinney Drugs located at 437 Electronics PKWY in Liverpool. TAKE 5 players with midday and evening...
LIVERPOOL, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Puerto Rican Fest happening this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse is celebrating Puerto Rican culture and tradition this weekend in Liverpool with the Puerto Rican Festival of Syracuse. Jesus Rolon and Jossette Burgos-Jackson bring a “taste” of what this weekend’s beach party has to offer. Along with food trucks, drinks, live music, dancing,...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy