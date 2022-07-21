Local school names new superintendent

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Crestview Local Schools employed Daniel Hill as superintendent of the school district at the most recent meeting board of education meeting.

Hill is under a three-year contract at a salary of $126,828 per year. His contract expires on July 2025, according to the meeting agenda.

The Board also adopted Board Policies/Bylaws which were presented for review at the June 15, 2022 board meeting.

At the meeting, the Board appointed a delegate and alternate to OSBA Capital Conference in Columbus, Ohio, in November 2022 and approved expenses for the delegate and alternate to attend.

