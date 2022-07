The Houston Astros continue to play well despite flying under the radar. Houston still has plenty of haters stemming from the 2017 cheating scandal. Regardless of your thoughts on them, this is one of the most consistent ball clubs in MLB. The Astros currently hold a comfortable 11-game lead in the AL West. But do they need to make moves ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline?

