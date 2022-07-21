ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI's Laura Terrell welcomes new member to the family

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI weekend anchor and reporter Laura Terrell is welcoming a...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Des Moines community builds bonds through breakfast

DES MOINES, Iowa — Breakfast shouldn’t be hard to come by, but for far too many households they are forced to go without. “People back home that can’t have anything to eat and with inflation going up. A lot of people are just working every day to get their money up,” said Israel Kelai of […]
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Carson King Foundation donates $25K to MercyOne NICU for Panda Warmer Bed

MercyOne Children’s Hospital received a special gift on Thursday, when Carson King (center of photo) personally dropped off a check for $25,000 in support of babies cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. The Carson King Foundation gift will fund a Panda Warmer Bed, which has specialized warming properties to allow the baby to stay unclothed or unwrapped for the NICU team to easily assess and evaluate the baby. The bed also provides easy access to controls for oxygen, suctioning, weighing the baby and emergency equipment needed to maintain the airway. The bed will allow MercyOne to expand use for NICU babies as well as provide an opportunity for training with the NICU nursing staff. King became a national celebrity in 2019 when images of him holding up a sign for beer money went viral during ESPN "College Game Day" coverage of an Iowa State football game. King donated the windfall of money to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the University of Iowa and inspired the launch of the foundation.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

A racial slur was broadcast on The Weather Channel

"Who did it?" is the question many may be asking after a racial slur was broadcast on The Weather Channel Thursday evening. It was posted on The Weather Channels Local on the 8s. The post reads in part, "Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my (expletive)." The weather channel's...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Society
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Ollie, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcci
Mix 97-3

Try 53 Ridiculously Greasy New Foods At The Iowa State Fair

There is definitely no shortage of entertainment at state fairs. But let's be honest. It's all about the delicious and crazy food options that are available to enjoy. At the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, you'll find your classic pizza and nachos. You'll also discover new, unique menu items you probably never even dreamed of eating!
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Hy-Vee pumps millions into Iowa for IndyCar extravaganza

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of “If you build it, he will come” originates with the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an “if you promote it, they will come” approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Des Moines metro principals form sportsmanship advocacy group

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of principals in the Des Moines metro are coming together with the goal of improving sportsmanship. The purpose of the sportsmanship advocacy group is to improve relationships among athletes, competitors, the school, and communities. One of the expectations school leaders are hoping for...
SPORTS
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theperrynews.com

Downtown gateway building slowly takes shape

The facade on the old Harbach building at 1104-1106 Second St. is receiving some needed improvement. Jacqueline Riekena of West Des Moines bought the 10,000-square-foot building in November 2016 and began demolition soon afterward, but progress on the property has on-again-off-again for nearly six years. Ireland-born John Clement, a successful...
PERRY, IA
hot1047.com

An Iowa Hy-Vee Has Been Offering ‘Adult Lunchables’ [PHOTO]

I'll occasionally pick up a Lunchable from the grocery store when I'm hungry, but I've never seen one like this before!. This morning on Facebook, I came across a post that a few of my Facebook friends shared with a photo of an "Adult Lunchable." According to the original poster Lindsey Meredith, the Hy-Vee store located at 110 S D Street in Oskaloosa was offering them for $9.99! That might sound like a lot for a Lunchable, but wait until you see what's included in it:
OSKALOOSA, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny dedicates new pedestrian bridge, celebrates with bike ride

ANKENY, Iowa — The city of Ankeny dedicated its newest pedestrian bridge on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The new bridge is at the Gateway of Trails. It connects the High Trestle Trail that runs through a handful of central Iowa communities to the Oralabor Gateway and Gay Lea Wilson Trails in Ankeny.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers arrive in Iowa for IndyCar race weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — IndyCar is here. Many drivers made an appearance at the River Center in Des Moines on Thursday ahead of the race weekend in Newton. Some of the big names in Iowa on Thursday were Stingray Hobb, Jack Harvey, Will Power, Scott Dixon, Pato O'Ward and Josef Newgarden.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy