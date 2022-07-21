ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden has Covid

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
President Biden, the oldest president in American history, has come down with the Covid virus. He has mild symptoms, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” she said.

This is the first time Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, Jean-Pierre said. Biden is fully vaccinated and has had two booster shots His most recent booster was March 30.

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

