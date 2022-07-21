ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tabea’s other trick

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of slippedisc.com readers greatly appreciated Tabea Zimmermann’s performance...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

Sadness: A second Baroque legend falls

Days after the death of Alice Harnoncourt, concertmaster and co-founder of Concentus Musicus Wien, we learn of the passing of Marie Leonhardt, concertmaster of the Leonhardt Consort founded in 1955 with her husband Gustav Leonhardt. These two ensembles were ice-breakers in the early-music movement and the two couples maintained a...
MUSIC
Deadline

Corie Henson Set To Join NBCUniversal To Lead Unscripted

Corie Henson is on her way to NBCUniversal. Former Turner Networks and Fox exec Henson is set to join the company overseeing unscripted entertainment. It follows the departure of Jenny Groom, which Deadline revealed earlier today. Deadline understands that the deal isn’t finalized but that Henson is in final talks...
TV & VIDEOS
Slipped Disc

Italians mourn a modernist pianist

The adventurous Giancarlo Cardini died today in Florence, aged 81. He worked with Dallapicciola, John Cage, Morton Feldman, Sylvano Bussotti and many other avantgarde composers.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

No boos at Bayreuth

For the first time in living folk memory, the opening night of the Bayreuth Festival passed without a single cry of dissent. Cheers, tears and relief greeted Stephen Gould and Catherine Foster as Tristan and Isolde. The orchestra were outstanding under jump-in conductor Markus Poschner. Angela Merkel appeared in a...
SOCIETY
Slipped Disc

New boss for Gateshead

The Sage Gateshead and Royal Northern Sinfonia have plucked James Thomas from Manchester Camerata to run the orchestra and the centre’s classical programming. A former bassoonist, he started out as General Manager of Sinfonia Cymru. James Thomas replaces Thorben Dittes, who now has the tougher task of managing London’s...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…

Oscar Wilde’s charming short story, The Selfish Giant, has enchanted young readers since it was first published in 1888. After a cantankerous Giant banishes children from playing in his garden, he experiences the chill of perpetual Winter. When children sneakily return, so does the beauty and joyfulness of Spring, teaching the Giant to open his heart generously in order to enjoy life’s riches.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Label chief dies in Milan

Record buffs are mourning the death of Nikolaos Velissiotis, a Greek self-starter who founded the Arkadia label and several others to retrieve rare recordings by Furtwangler and other giants of the past. He was among the founders 45 years ago of the music magazine Musica – Rivista di cultura musicale...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Rott sets in at Deutsche Grammophon

The yellow label has agreed to release a Bamberg performance of the only symphony by Hans Rott, a work bearing uncanny premonitions of the second symphony by Rott’s friend Gustav Mahler. Rott was committed to a mental hospital in 1881 with violent delusions. He died of tuberculosis in 1884,...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

World artists lament the loss of Stefan Soltesz

The Austrian-Hungarian conductor collapsed and died in Munich on Friday night during a performance of Die schweigsame frau. I’m deeply grieved by the sad news of the loss of Stefan Soltesz. Artistically connected to him since very young years, when he was still assistant to Karl Böhm and Mr. von Karajan, I later experienced many joint performances with him as a conductor, especially in works by Richard Strauss. I remember him as a unique musician and quite a master at the desk! With pain in my heart – my deepest condolences to his family too!
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Four maestros die in the same spot, and a fifth nearby

It s mercifully rare for a conductor to die in mid-performance. In a century and a half of conducting history, we can count the tragic instances on the fingers of two hands. All the more astonishing, then, that four of these tragedies have occurred in the orchestra pit of the National Theatre in Munich.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Slipped Disc

I’m an introvert. How did I get on stage?

The Japanese-born violinist Karen Gomyo, raised in Canada by a single mother, never thought of appearing before a public – until she saw the 14 year-old soloist Midori. Karen, 40, tells all to Zsolt Bognar on Living the Classical Life.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

When Kurt Weill went to Palestine

Our current Lebrecht Album of the Week has awoken multiple associations in various quarters of our global readership. Among them is this astonishing picture, discovered by the Israel Philharmonic conductor Lahav Shani in a photographer’s shop, of the deeply-tanned composer attending a rehearsal of his orchestra in 1947. Weill...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Watch: Cate Blanchett takes up conducting

The Australian conductor stars in a film called Tár, to be released in October. The story is based on that of Eva Brunelli who once conducted the Berlin Philharmonic in 1923. In the second half of this trailer, Blanchett has a go at Mahler’s fifth symphony. Enjoy.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

There’s a Handel opera in my NY community garden

Two months ago, I documented a really unique performance of Handel’s opera Orlando. It happened in a community garden in my East Village neighborhood of Manhattan, and the circumstances were serendipitous… I hopped onto a Citibike from my 1st Street apartment in the East Village, to this inaugural performance in Campos Community Garden (on 12th Street between Avenues B and C). I found a spot on a log to sit towards the rear of the seating area; and adjacent to that, next to a big tree, the artistic director Marianna Mott Newirth was trying to prop up an iPhone, standing on a teetering barstool in the soft garden ground. Kind of inevitably, to a gigantic collective gasp from everyone, she fell hard when that stool tipped over — miraculously, not injured, just bruised. The performance went on, and it was really exceptional: one of those “only in New York City” moments, surrounded with the charm of birds chirping, street noise, Springtime flowers, neighbors, passerbys, and burgeoning indie talent all around. After it was over, I told Marianna straight-up, I live a few blocks away from here, and filming stuff like this is something I do, and should I come back with cameras?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slipped Disc

UK finally gets Bach’s complete little organ book

J S Bach wrote just 46 of a planned 164 chorales in his Orgelbüchlein. Three years ago, organist William Whitehead commissioned living composers John Rutter, Judith Bingham, Sir Stephen Hough, Sally Beamish, Louis Andriessen, Daniel Kidane, Roxanna Panufnik, Nico Muhly and more to supply the missing pieces. The Royal...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

An interview with Mrs Lang Lang

Gina Redlinger has yet to say much to western media. Warmth and brightness are what German pianist Gina Alice Redlinger hopes to present to her audience at her first Shanghai recital on August 14 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center. Turning 28 next month, Redlinger is probably better known more...
WORLD

