Netflix thriller based on Memphian's book comes out tomorrow

By Jasmine McCraven
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

“The Gray Man,” an action thriller starring actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, will be available to stream on Netflix Friday, July 22.

And the film is based on Memphian — and #1 New York Times bestselling author — Mark Greaney’s fictional novel series, The Gray Man.

Gosling plays the role of Court Gentry, a former CIA agent turned killer for hire. Evans is casted as Gosling’s nemesis, Lloyd Hansen, an assassin who was expelled from the CIA for excessive tactics.

Rated PG-13, the movie has a two-hour run-time and already has a 6.8/10 rating on IMDb and a score of 56% on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Chris Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, an assassin who was expelled from the CIA for excessive tactics, in “The Gray Man.” (Paul Abell/Netflix © 2022)

From the writers and directors of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” the $200 million film comes two years after Greaney inked a deal with the streaming platform.

According to the New York Times, The Gray Man is Netflix’s most expensive film to date.

The cast also includes Ana De Armas ( “Knives Out” and “No Time to Die”), Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) and Academy Award-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton.

“The Gray Man” is the first of 12 books in a series from Greaney.

In 2020, the author told The Daily Memphian that the filmmakers have plans for additional movies based on the franchise.

Ana de Armas attends Netflix's "The Gray Man" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022, in Hollywood, California. She plays a character named Dani Miranda. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

When asked how many other movies Gosling has agreed to, the lead actor told entertainment news company Variety, “We’ll see if people want more.”

Gosling also told Variety that the film has “an insane amount of action.”

Watch the full trailer for The Gray Man below.

The Daily Memphian

