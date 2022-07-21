Red Carpet Rundown: All The Stylish Looks At The 2022 ESPYS

Power players across sports, music, and Hollywood came together for a night to remember during the 2022 ESPYS on Wednesday. The Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker and College softball star Jocelyn Alo were among the night’s biggest winners. On the red carpet, a star-studded list of celebrities showed off their best runway couture for the big event.

Three-time Emmy nominee Quinta Brunson attended the ceremony wearing a show-stopping Prabal Gurung colorful feathered dress. The Abbott Elementary creator styled up the gaudy look with pink strapped opened-toe heels and a cute short pixie cute with bumped ends. The Philadelphia native opted for a natural beat with light pink eye shadow for makeup.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / GettyDecorated track and field sprinter Allyson Felix turned heads down the runway in a black Greta Constantine mini dress. The stunning ensemble featured ruffled pink satin material that trailed down the front and sides of the unique piece.

Fans and aficionados of the sports world don’t call Allyson Felix the GOAT for nothing. The world-renowned athlete has been competing in the Olympic Games since 2004, securing seven gold medals and thirteen world championships throughout her incredible career.

In 2020, Felix made history, becoming the first Olympian to earn eleven medals after she blazed through the women’s 4x400m relay competition at the Tokyo Olympics. In April, the legendary athlete announced that she would be retiring after a historic 20-year-long sprinting career.

1. Zuri Hall

These weren’t the only looks we were pining over at the 2022 ESPYS. Here are a few more celebs and athletes who dominated the red carpet at the awards ceremony.Source:Getty

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall served looks and body in a cream-colored body con dress that featured beautiful cutouts.

2. Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry came to support her superstar hubby Stephen Curry, who hosted this year’s award show. The International Smoke restauranteur slayed in a flowing black and white Monot gown that featured a high slit. Mrs. Curry showed off her toned legs and sculpted arms in the beautiful dress.

3. Lisa Leslie

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie graced the red carpet wearing a beautiful white belted floor-length sheer gown. The basketball star wore her wavey tresses down with two angel braids.

4. Ciara

Ciara , who was also a presenter during the award ceremony, rocked the show in a black plunging V-neck dress that exposed a diamond-encrusted bra. For hair, Cici dolled up the look with a chic short bob.

5. Lil Rel Howery

Get Out star Lil Rel Howery stormed through the red carpet wearing a slick-fitting maroon vest and matching pants.

6. Lil Wayne & Kameron Carter

Lil Wayne and his son Kameron Carter attended the big event in matching attire. The Cash Money rapper opted for a simple long-sleeved black shirt with black leather pants. Wayne paired the casual look with an icy diamond chain for some added flair. Kameron posed alongside his superstar dad on the red carpet, wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.