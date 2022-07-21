ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport building is getting a revamp. SporTan begins Phase One on Sun Furniture

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEt5v_0gnh9TcO00

SporTran has begun phase one of demolition and rehabilitation plans for the Sun Furniture building.

The building on the corner of Murphy Street and Texas Avenue is a building that has served Shreveport for over 120 years as a car dealership, furniture store, grocery store and drug store.

Now SporTran is giving this building a new lease on life with a SporTran Resource Center, which will be home to a transit mall, employee wellness center, a safety training facility, a public food court and more.

“The Sun Furniture project will have a huge impact on the economy and viability of an underserved area of downtown,” said Dinero’ Washington, CEO of SporTran.

In 2018, SporTran acquired the building but due to COVID, the project has been slowed.

In March 2021, the City of Shreveport sought services for a qualified abatement contractor to perform the task of removing any asbestos from the building.

SporTran explained Wednesday that they have successfully completed the asbestos abatement process and have begun Phase One.

The first phase includes the refurbishment of the historic Sun Furniture sign which will be removed and reinstalled upon completion. Construction of the retail food court will also happen during this phase as well as the rehab of the original storefront and windows. It is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Once that is completed the next phase can begin. It will include the construction of the Safety Training Innovation Center and construction of the Regional Transit Technology Center.

“We’re combining cutting edge technology with studied and thoughtful preservation of a Shreveport landmark to create avenues for investment in our community," said Washington. "It will improve our service and greatly benefit our passengers.”

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bizmagsb.com

Sun Furniture building rehab now underway

Following the recent completion of asbestos abatement, SporTran has begun Phase One of its demolition and rehabilitation plans for the Sun Furniture building at 1253 Texas Avenue in Shreveport. In 2018, SporTran acquired the Sun Furniture building to serve as the SporTran Resource Center. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed progress on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Grand reopening of David Raines Health Center

Parks leaders said they want to provide fun events and games in areas they call “play deserts,” in hopes to get kids in shape and away from crime. A Shreveport grandmother said it’s an ongoing struggle to find the right formula. ArkLaTex districts face teacher shortages ahead...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

There’s a Secret Ramen Restaraunt in Downtown Shreveport

If you’re a fan of ramen like me, you need to read this. We don’t have ,any ramen restauraunts in Shreveport-Bossier, so when i stumbled across this hidden gem last week, I couldn’t wait to share my experience with all of you. Some, who are more in-the-know than me, may already be familar with Ghost Ramen located behind StrayCat in downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Business
City
Washington, LA
City
Sun, LA
State
Washington State
KSLA

Carla Buntyn announces run for District G

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, July 22, Carla Buntyn announced she will be running for Shreveport City Council. She’ll be running for a seat in District G. Buntyn said she wants to bridge the relationship gap between the council and the community. “I would like to see all...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

After months of renovations, David Raines Community Health Center reopens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After months of renovations, the David Raines Community Health Center in Shreveport held a grand reopening ceremony Thursday, July 21. The federally-qualified health center provides healthcare services to underserved, low-income, and insured residents, and has been doing so for decades. Eight such community clinics operate in Caddo Parish.
SHREVEPORT, LA
East Texas News

East Texas scavenger hunt stops

East Texas roadtrippers participating in the Great Outdoors Scavenger Hunt have seven stops to make close to home. Those locations are:. In response to the French settling on the Texas coast in 1685, the Spaniards built Mission San Francisco de los Tejas near a Caddo Indian village in 1690 — the first mission in the province of Texas. While the original mission was destroyed more than 300 years ago, the Civilian Conservation Corps built a representation of the mission in the 1930s, and it still stands today.
JEFFERSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos Abatement#Sportan#Sun Furniture#Texas Avenue
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Area Businesses Cited for Illegal Sales

More than 30 businesses in the Shreveport area were checked by Caddo deputies for possible violation of laws on sales of alcohol and tobacco to juveniles. Several businesses were found in violation and 14 people were arrested in the sting operation. Arrests Made at These Businesses:. Triple J Travel Plaza....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Councilwoman LeVette Fuller announces candidacy for Shreveport mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Councilwoman LeVette Fuller announced her candidacy for mayor on the afternoon of Friday, July 22. Fuller recently said she would not seek re-election for the council seat due to frustration with some colleagues and difficulty in working with the Perkins administration. “After much prayer and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport house fire scorches street signs, powerlines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A house fire in Mooretown Thursday morning burned so hot it melted nearby street signs and scorched the ground, trees, and nearby powerlines. Shreveport Fire Department Public Information Officer Brian Watson says the call came around 10:30 a.m., to the 4100 block of Baxter Street near Norton Street. When SPD arrived, they found a fully involved fire burning the unoccupied single-story wood frame home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
KSLA

Buntyn plans to run for city council

Shreveport Councilwoman LeVette Fuller announced her candidacy for mayor on the afternoon of Friday, July 22. Some people in the ArkLaTex are trying to make ends meet by selling or pawning items. Dos and don'ts of the baby formula shortage. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Shreveport health expert, Cyndi LaGrange,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Careful! Shreveport Is One Of Worst US Cities For STD’s

I am so glad to not be single these days. Statistics like this make me appreciate my wife even more than I ever thought possible. I'm not sure if the United States military still shows videos regarding the dangers of sexually transmitted diseases to new recruits, but the one they showed me during basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri back in 1982 was all I needed to see to get the big picture.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

House burns to cinders in Mooretown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A vacant home caught fire Thursday morning, and firefighters combatted the flames, but the house is considered a total loss. On July 21 at 10:35 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a dispatch call reporting a house on fire at the intersection of Baxter and Norton streets.
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

Timpson VFD Assists EMS with Landing Zone

July 22, 2022 - While on a call around approximately 1:40 pm the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) received another call to assist Allegiance EMS with a landing zone. Multiple other units responded and upon arrival fire personnel along with Shelby County Constables began to set up the landing zone in a field across the road from the residence that was more open.
TIMPSON, TX
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Kerrigan Advisors Represents Holmes Auto Family in Sale of Shreveport, Louisiana Group of Five Dealerships

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Kerrigan Advisors, a sell-side advisor and thought partner to auto dealers nationwide, represented Shreveport, Louisiana-based Holmes Auto Family in the sale of Holmes Honda Shreveport and Holmes Honda Bossier City, among the highest volume dealerships in Louisiana, to Houston, Texas-based Community Auto Group, and Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Shreveport, Jaguar Land Rover Shreveport and Holmes Volvo Cars of Shreveport to Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI). The sale of the Holmes group marks the 160th dealership sale led by the Kerrigan Advisors team since its founding in 2015. Kerrigan Advisors, which focuses exclusively on sell-side representation, is the most active sell-side advisor on the highest value transactions in the auto retail industry and has advised on the sale of 17 Honda dealerships and 29 multi-dealership transactions since 2015.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy