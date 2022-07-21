Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19 in Detroit after husband Joe Biden tests positive

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday in Washington. In Detroit, his wife, first lady Jill Biden, tested negative.

The news about the first lady's test result was reported in a post on Twitter by NBC News' Peter Alexander. Jill Biden also told reporters she was negative as she arrived at an event at a Detroit school.

"He's doing fine, he's feeling good," Biden said of her husband. She said she planned to continue her schedule but would remain masked, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A reporter for WWMT-TV in Kalamazoo posted video of Jill Biden speaking to reporters on Twitter.

Jill Biden was in Detroit on Thursday as part of what the White House was calling a "summer learning tour" with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

She flew into metro Detroit on Wednesday afternoon and was visiting a Detroit Public Schools Community District summer learning program at Schulze Academy for Technology and Arts before flying to Georgia to continue the tour.

The White House issued a statement Thursday morning saying the president had tested positive and was experiencing "very mild symptoms."

Noting he was fully vaccinated and boosted, the statement said he was taking Paxlovid, an antiviral pill found to reduce the likelihood of his symptoms becoming more severe, and that he would continue to work remotely from the White House residence while isolating.

