President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Matty Willz
 3 days ago

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

President Biden has tested positive for Covid-19.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

According to USA Today the White House has been taking extra steps to protect Biden from the virus, as multiple staff members have recently been stricken by it.

The 79-year-old president made health news yesterday as well after a video made rounds online of Biden appearing to announce that he’s currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Biden was speaking at a former coal mine plant in Massachusetts about climate change. The White House later clarified that he was referring to skin cancer treatment he had undergone before assuming his role as POTUS.

We’ll have more details as they emerge.

Axios

Biden visits Mass. for climate change announcement

President Joe Biden will be in Massachusetts on Wednesday to discuss his next steps on addressing climate change. Driving the news: Biden plans to visit Somerset, at the site of the now-shuttered Brayton Point power plant, which is being turned into the state's first offshore wind manufacturing facility, to outline his plans, according to the White House.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Week

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House announced the president's coronavirus diagnosis Thursday, saying he tested positive this morning and is experiencing "very mild symptoms." He has started taking Paxlovid, Pfizer's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment that was approved by the FDA last year. Prior to his positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
