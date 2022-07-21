ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rapper and Reality Star, Trina, Lost Her Brother to Gun Violence

Distractify
Distractify
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There have been constant discussions about the fight against gun violence in the U.S., but thousands are still losing their lives to the epidemic on a yearly basis. And while some people like to think that gun violence is tied exclusively to the rap world, it’s actually something that affects everyday...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 40

chevy
1d ago

Her brother passed like 2 years ago@ news break it’s her niece that has been recently killed Who writes for this crummy site

Reply(2)
16
James Smith
2d ago

rappers are preaching violence against humanity period and they wonder why sooooo many shootings happen to or around rappers or at rap concerts 🤔 it's simple period ask 🤷 and you'll receive plain and simple period....

Reply(1)
12
Sophelia Smith
2d ago

I lost my son Elijah Smith to gun violence in 2017 in Alpharetta Georgia I will never understand why nothing is being done about gun laws I will hurt for the rest of my life 💔

Reply(1)
5
Related
Black Enterprise

Incarcerated Rapper YNW Melly Accused of Ordering Hit On His Own Mother

Things aren’t looking at all good for incarcerated rapper YNW Melly as he stands accused of ordering a hit on his own mother. The South Florida rapper has been behind bars since February 2019 for the 2018 killings of 20-year-old, Chris Thomas, also known as YNW Juvy, and 21-year-old, Anthony Williams, also known as YNW Sakchaser. Ahead of Melly’s capital murder trial scheduled to kick off on July 11, prosecutors have unearthed witness accounts accusing the rapper of trying to order a hit on his mother.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Rages While Being Handcuffed In Georgia: 'I'm Ready To Fight!'

Boosie Badazz was placed in handcuffs on Tuesday afternoon (July 12) after he was reportedly pulled over for heavy window tint and concealed tags, according to TMZ. The Baton Rouge rapper was in the passenger seat of a black Cadillac SUV at the time he was pulled over, with 19-year-old De’Shun Lawrence in the driver’s seat. After stopping them, police officers claimed they could smell marijuana, leading them to searching the vehicle and finding a bag of weed and a large bag of cash.
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Posts Family Pictures Following Her Husband's Sentencing

Nicki Minaj has never cared what people thought of her. Whether she's being scolded for her musical ability or her choice of clothing, the 39-year-old has managed to remain unbothered by what critics have to say-- even regarding the sensitive topic around her husband. It's no secret that Nicki's husband,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
thesource.com

Trina’s 17-Year-Old Niece “Baby Suga” Fatally Shot In NW Miami

The Miami Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Trina’s 17-year-old niece, fondly known as Baby Suga. The rapper’s family confirmed the devastating news with TMZ, and reports the young girl was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”. Law enforcement and medical examiners responded...
MIAMI, FL
E! News

Greg Mathis Jr. and His Boyfriend Are Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Judge Mathis Uses "Jedi Mind Trick" to Keep Kids in L.A. Goodbye Washington D.C., and hello Los Angeles. After sharing his coming out story on Mathis Family Matters, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott Cooper are taking the next step in their relationship. On the June 26 episode of the E! reality series, the couple decided it was time to say goodbye Greg's parents, Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis, move out and find a place of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Tmz#U S#Nbcmiami#Dobs
Daily Mail

Mother who claims her daughter was 'ignored' by Sesame Street's Rosita because they are black is an 'anti-racism trainer' and friends with AOC: Threatens to sue as theme park bows to woke mob and vows to introduce racial bias training

A mom who claims her black child was 'ignored' by a costumed character at Sesame Place amusement park is a self-proclaimed 'anti-racism trainer' who is friends with left-leaning politicians such as AOC and Elizabeth Warren. The fuming mother, identified as Philadelphia social activist Leslie Mac, has since retained an attorney...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter

Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

More Details Revealed About The Fatal Shooting While Law And Order: OC Was Filming, Including What One Crew Member Says They Saw

It’s that time of year when network television shows are getting back into production. For one NBC series, the Dick Wolf-produced Law & Order: Organized Crime, the show was dealing with an early call time when there was a shooting that happened while the series was filming. Tragically, one crew member lost their life, and in the hours since, more details have been breaking about what happened in the early hours of July 19th.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Chris Brown accused of taking $1m payment despite cancelling Houston hurricane relief concert

Chris Brown is being accused of taking a $1m payment despite failing to show up at the Houston hurricane relief concert last year.According to multiple reports, a businesswoman is suing the 33-year-old rapper for cancelling his performance at the benefit concert on 19 March 2021.Owner and VP of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction LeJuan Bailey said her company booked Brown to appear in her “One Night Only Benefit Concert” at the Toyota Center.According to NBC, the organiser is accusing Brown of cancelling his performance even though she covered his performance fee, accommodation fee, and private plane requests, which...
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
162K+
Followers
24K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy