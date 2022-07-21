ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina to Raise Public Transport Fares by 40% in Buenos Aires

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's government will raise public transportation fares by 40% in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area in August, ending a freeze that had been in place since 2019, according to a notice published in...

US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Says Odesa Strike Shows Russia Will Find Ways Not to Implement Grain Deal

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's missile strike on the port of Odesa on Saturday demonstrated that Moscow would find ways not to implement the grain deal struck with the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine. "This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises,...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Pope lands in Canada, set for apologies to Indigenous groups

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis began a historic visit to Canada on Sunday to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools, a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Native communities and help them heal from generations of trauma. Francis flew from Rome to Edmonton, Alberta, where his welcoming party included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon, an Inuk who is Canada’s first Indigenous governor general. Francis had no official events scheduled Sunday, giving him time to rest before his meeting Monday with survivors near the site of a former residential school in Maskwacis, where he is expected to deliver an apology. Francis, in a wheelchair, exited the back of his plane with the help of an ambulift before being driven in a compact white Fiat to an airport hangar where he was greeted by Trudeau, Simon and other dignitaries. Indigenous drums and chanting broke the silence as the welcome ceremony began. A succession of Indigenous leaders and elders greeted the pope and exchanged gifts.
RELIGION
US News and World Report

China's Home-Grown C919 Jet Nears Certification as Test Planes Complete Tasks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's homegrown C919 narrow-body jet, designed to challenge the Airbus-Boeing duopoly, is nearing certification as its test planes completed all of the test flight tasks, the company said on Saturday. The state-owned manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) said on its official social media account that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Odesa Strike Shows It Will Not Be Easy to Export Grain Via Ports - Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine could export 60 million tonnes of grain in eight to nine months if its ports were not blockaded, but Russia's strike on the port of Odesa showed it will definitely not be that easy, an economic adviser to the Ukrainian president said on Sunday. Ukraine could earn...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Israel's El Al Restores Boeing 777s to Service Amid Rebound in Travel Demand

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli airline El Al said on Sunday it was returning Boeing 777-200ER aircraft to its fleet to meet high travel demand during the summer. Israel's flag carrier sidelined six 777s at the outset of the COVID-19 crisis when it halted all flights between March and September 2020 amid plunging demand. Its aging 747s had already been retired and replaced by 15 new Dreamliner 787 aircraft on long haul routes to North America and Asia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Brazil Government Improves Primary Budget Deficit Forecast for 2022

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's government projected a lower primary budget deficit this year, official figures showed on Friday, with a booming tax collection helping to improve the short-term fiscal balance. The Economy Ministry forecast a 59.354 billion reais ($10.80 billion) primary budget deficit for the central government this year, from...
INCOME TAX
US News and World Report

Fertilizer Cargo From Russia Heads to U.S. as Many Worry About Food Shortages

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A tanker carrying a liquid fertilizer product from Russia is about to arrive in the United States, sources and vessel tracking data showed in recent days, at a time of widespread worry that sky-high global fertilizer prices could lead to food shortages. President Joe Biden's administration has...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Tunisians Protest Proposed Constitution; Call It 'A Coup'

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Small but loud demonstrations took place Saturday in the Tunisian capital of Tunis ahead of a referendum Monday on President Kais Saied’s proposed new constitution — a document that critics say helps him legitimize his power grab, which they call "a coup.”. On...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Dollar shrugs off dismal U.S. data to edge higher

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar shrugged off early weakness to edge higher against a basket of currencies on Friday, after data showed U.S. business activity shrank for the first time in nearly two years in July as a services slowdown outweighed manufacturing growth.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro strengthens after ECB hikes faster than flagged

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the U.S. dollar in a choppy session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered a 50 basis points rate hike to tame inflation in its first rate increase since 2011.
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox-Signs of a Tunisian economy in trouble

TUNIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Public finances are under strain and prices are soaring in Tunisia, presenting big economic challenges to President Kais Saied as he plans to overhaul the political system in a constitutional referendum on Monday.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Techstars CEO Maëlle Gavet outlines the accelerator’s newest program in Africa

As Techstars’ newest accelerator program in Africa, the announcement re-emphasized the expansion plans Techstars touted when it hired Maëlle Gavet as CEO last January. The Lagos accelerator adds to the long list of dedicated generalist and specialist programs the firm has managed to create globally over the past couple of years.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Kenyan VC firm FrontEnd Ventures unveils fund to back local founders

Already aware of the growing startup ecosystem in the continent and the funding gaps that local founders face, she teamed up with Steven Wamathai who has vast experience in the investment management industry during the middle of last year, to start an early-stage venture capital firm, FrontEnd Ventures, which focuses on Kenyan startups and is backed by a $5 million fund — likely to extend to $10 million.
ECONOMY
Vox

Sri Lanka’s new president is already cracking down on protests

Ranil Wickremesinghe is the interim president of Sri Lanka per a parliamentary vote, after an unprecedented popular protest brought down former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s administration. But while naming an interim president may help the country manage some of its staggering debt, it’s unlikely to bring about the kinds of change protestors demand.
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble Falls Past 58 Vs Dollar After Central Bank Cuts Rates

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble fell past 58 to the dollar on Friday, slipping to its weakest point on the day soon after the central bank cut interest rates, for the fourth time this year, by a sharper-than-expected 150 basis points to 8%. By 1047 GMT, the rouble was 1.9%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Global slowdown fears darken as cost of living bites

LONDON/TOKYO/NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The global economy looks increasingly likely to be heading into a serious slowdown, just as the highest inflation in a generation prompts central banks to aggressively reverse the ultra-loose monetary policy adopted during the pandemic to support growth, data showed on Friday.
BUSINESS

