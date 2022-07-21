Ford-Wheaton returns to work on a variety of misconceptions

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program will have all 33 of its 2022 commits enrolled in time for fall camp with JUCO defensive back transfer Jaylon Shelton enrolling on Friday. Of note, TE Will Dixon is expected to arrive later in the summer after reclassifying from the 2023 class to 2022.
The Top247’s No. 1 safety Caleb Downs has locked in his college decision date for July 27. One of the more coveted prospects in the 2023 class, the Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State in June. 247Sports had the rundown coming out of each of those trips.
ATLANTA — Near the end of his stay Thursday at SEC Media Days, second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was asked about a couple of proposed rule changes related to officiating. He didn’t have a strong opinion about one of them in particular, but he responded by offering one suggestion that might speed up games in the future.
Duke Football suffered the second loss of a committed player of the cycle on Friday afternoon as the program’s third highest rated prospect announced he was no longer on board with the Blue Devils. Three star Georgia wide receiver Paul Davis has de-committed from Duke. The Hartwell (GA) Hart...
You have to love it when a plan comes together. While it probably will never be confirmed, Virginia Tech landing a commitment from a top prospect during Brent Pry’s first podium appearance during the ACC Football Kickoff seems a little too coordinated to just be a coincidence. Pry, who...
New Texas offensive line commit Payton Kirkland is going to bring the mentality second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are looking for as they continue to work on the recruiting trail in aiming to turn this Longhorns program into a winner in Austin. The 6-foot-6, 345-pound Kirkland is...
AUGUSTA, S.C. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne was seemingly on the move Friday night. But before he headed out, Payne spent most of the third day of the NCAA evaluation period evaluating prospects at the Nike Peach Jam. Payne was around until late afternoon and then was not spotted anywhere else on Friday night.
Oregon's 2023 took a massive hit on Friday as RHP Adam Maier signed a deal with the Atlanta Braves. A source confirmed Maier's signing to DuckTerritory.com. Steve Ewen of the Vancouver Province first reported the story. Maier was selected with the 215th pick of the seventh round by the Braves,...
And then there were three. After previously narrowing his schools down to five, Lake Mary (Fla.) cornerback Braeden Marshall announced his final three schools on Sunday, which included Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Nebraska. The three-star cornerback cut out Pittsburgh and UCF. Marshall also held scholarship offers from Clemson, Florida State,...
On Wednesday, Georgia took the main stage at SEC Media Days in Atlanta and shared insight on the team going into 2022. Two days later, the Bulldogs landed a commitment they hope will help them in 2023 and beyond. Four-star offensive lineman Kelton Smith commitment Friday has moved Georgia closer...
A new name has emerged on the Class of 2023 recruiting board for the University of Louisville basketball staff. U of L coach Kenny Payne extended an offer on Friday night to Southern California Academy four-star big man Isaiah Miranda, who is a native of Pawtucket, R.I., a scholarship. It's the 21st offer on the table for the 7-foot-1 Miranda.
Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips blue-chip lineman Payton Kirkland will announce a college commitment this Saturday around 7:30 EST live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Kirkland, who the industry-generated 247Sports Composite pegs as the nation's No. 25 offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2023, lists five schools as finalists heading into the announcement: Michigan State, Miami, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama.
ATLANTA — Any SEC coaching job comes with some built-in challenges, but Josh Heupel stepped into a particularly difficult situation when he took over as Tennessee’s coach nearly 18 months ago. He was hired after the firing of former coach Jeremy Pruitt in the midst of an NCAA investigation into the Vols’ program.
The question: During the July 20, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast from GoPowercat VIP GoStayKate, GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald was asked about Michael Beasley playing on the Purple & Black team (comprised mostly of former Kansas State players) in The Basketball Tournament, which starts play in its Wichita Regional on Friday. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn talks about what makes new quarterback Adrian Martinez so special at 2022 Big 12 Media Days. Deuce Vaughn: "Just the fact that he's a natural-born leader. Everybody will know about the athletic prowess that he has, I mean he runs 21 miles per hour. He jumps he runs, he can juke. He can throw the football as well. But the natural-born leader that he is, I mean he's jumped right into the team and as a leader in the past six months has only been here it feels like he's been for the past four years. And man, that's the person that you want to look to in a football game when it's the fourth quarter and we may be down by three or seven, You look to that guy he's gonna be like, "I got you". That's amazing to play with and for."
To no surprise, Ugonna Kingsley, the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2023 class is reclassifying to the 2022 class, sources confirmed a report by Andrew Slater to 247Sports. The 6-foot-11 big man out of Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy is fresh off an official visit to Kentucky and is expected to take an official visit to Oklahoma in the coming days.
The end of July is in sight and that means football is right around the corner both on the college and high school level. With Texas A&M set to begin fall practices in early August, the Aggies are looking to add some commitments and momentum on the recruiting trail and sit in good position with a number of prospects.
In the 2021 NFL Draft, South Carolina saw four of its players be chosen and begin their NFL careers. Defensive backs Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu both heard their names called along with linebacker Ernest Jones and wide receiver Shi Smith. Horn was the highest drafted Gamecock in the 2021...
