Things to do in Southwest Florida this weekend

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago

If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are plenty of options. Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly joined us on Thursday to talk about all of the best things you can do this weekend!

Glam Bam Summer Sirens takes place from 8 to 10 p.m. on July 23 (doors open at 7 p.m.) followed by afterparty at Sidney’s rooftop at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. — glam-bam-burlesque.ticketleap.com

The Ms. Oktoberfest Pageant starts at 8 p.m. July 23 at the German-American Social Club. Dinner is served for a fee from 5-7:30 p.m. Music is by the Manni Daum Triil. Judges for the pageant include Carol Obermeier of Southwest Florida International Airport, Tom Hayden, Van Tam Nguyen of the German American Social Club of Central Florida, Simone Behr of the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau, and Elisabeth Lahner of Geraci Travel, Fort Myers.

The Wizard of Oz is at the Broadway Palm Theatre through Aug. 15. Show times and ticket prices vary. The theatre is located at 1380 Colonial Blvd in Fort Myers. — broadwaypalm.com

Canaan Smith performs in concert at 9 p.m. on July 22 at The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $26.09. the concert hall is located at 2158 Colonial Blvd in Fort Myers. — theranchfortmyers.com

DJ Selecta AJ will be providing tunes from 8-11 p.m. on July 22 at Sidney’s Rooftop Sculpture Garden at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. The art center is located at 2301 First St in Fort Myers. — sbdac.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
