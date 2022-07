Caleb Downs took to social media on Thursday to announce his commitment date. He is a safety from the 2023 class out of Georgia. Downs will be committing on July 27. He is listed as a 5-star safety per the 247Sports Composite. Downs is also ranked as the No. 1 S and the No. 1 recruit from Georgia for the 2023 class. Downs comes in at 6-feet, 185 pounds. 247Sports has him high on Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Clemson.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO