ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

ENHYPEN’s Jay & Jake Test Positive for COVID-19: They Are ‘Currently Showing Symptoms’

By Anna Chan
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDtD1_0gnh5vi600
ENHYPEN BELIFT LAB Inc

Jay and Jake of ENHYPEN have tested positive for COVID-19, the boy band’s company Belift Lab shared in separate statements.

Belift announced Jay’s diagnosis on Wednesday (July 20), noting that he tested positive on a self-test. He then took a PCR test, which also came back positive for the coronavirus. “He is currently showing mild symptoms like mild sore throat and aches, and is currently being treated at home away from the other members,” Belift’s statement said.

The announcement about Jake came on Thursday. According to Belift, he took a rapid antigen test in the afternoon, which came back positive. Per the statement, Jake “is currently showing symptoms like mild body ache.”

Both Jay and Jake are being treated at home away from the rest of the group, per Belift. The other five members of the K-pop group have taken self-tests and rapid antigen tests; all have come back negative.

Both men will be sitting out ENHYPEN’s upcoming engagements. Due to their positive tests, Belift says the group will not be participating in South Korean music programs The Show, Inkigayo and Music Bank.

This is the second time in the last few months that Jay and Jake have tested positive for COVID-19. Belift Lab confirmed in September that the two — as well as Jungwon, Heeseung, Ni-Ki and Sunghoon — tested positive and were under quarantine. Sunoo tested positive in February, per the agency.

On the same day Jake’s COVID diagnosis was announced, ENHYPEN also revealed the dates and venues for the U.S. leg of its upcoming Manifesto world tour. The shows will kick off Oct. 2 in Anaheim, Calif., and wrap Oct. 15 in New York City.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#New York City#Jay Jake Test Positive#South Korean#Music Bank#Ni Ki
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Why do the minority who haven’t had Covid account for most new infections?

Having somehow dodged Covid since the pandemic kicked off, the proportion of people who have never seen the red line appear on a rapid test are a steadily shrinking minority. On Thursday, the White House announced that the US president, Joe Biden, had tested positive for Covid, becoming the most high-profile figure yet to join the increasingly exclusive club of people who are only now, in the third year of rife disease, notching up their first infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?

Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Parechovirus (PeV) is currently circulating in the United States: CDC

A Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the circulation of parechovirus (PeV) in the United States. Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Scientists Warn Against Repeated Re-Use of Masks for at-Risk Group

Researchers have suggested that people with compromised immune systems should avoid re-using face masks due to germ growth. The finding was made as part of a Japanese study into face mask hygiene. In the study, the researchers surveyed 109 people on their face mask usage and collected bacteria and fungi samples from both the inner and outer sides of their masks.
SCIENCE
International Business Times

Biden Has Sore Throat And Body Aches, But COVID Symptoms Improving -physician

President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms continue to improve and now include "less troublesome" sore throat, runny nose, loose cough and body aches, his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo on Saturday. Biden's lungs remain clear and his oxygen saturation "continues to be excellent on room air," the doctor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease With 88% Fatality Rate Declared in Ghana: Learn What It Is, Symptoms and More

While the coronavirus may have initiated the worldwide pandemic and kept it in place, it seems as though every month we see a contender trying to usurp its throne. First, we had the Monkeypox virus sending the world into a frenzy in May, and now the WHO just declared another outbreak — the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Sore Throat, Cough Now Top COVID Symptoms: U.K. Study

July 15, 2022 – A study of COVID-19 patients in the United Kingdom has found that loss of taste and smell were no longer among the most telling symptoms of the virus. The recent survey of about 17,500 patients who were asked about their symptoms found that 58% reported a sore throat, 49% a headache, 40% a blocked nose, 40% a cough with no phlegm, and 40% a runny nose, the BBC reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What are the symptoms of polio?

For the first time in nearly a decade, polio has been found infecting an American. Though the virus was effectively eradicated in the 1970s following the success of Jonas Salk's vaccine — which has been developed around 20 years prior — an unvaccinated young adult was infected a little over a month ago. The Associated Press reports that the individual, who lives in Rockland County, New York, discovered they had symptoms about a month ago, and has since developed paralysis. What are polio symptoms?Like many other viruses, most people who become infected with polio don't actually exhibit symptoms. According...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy