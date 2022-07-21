ENHYPEN’s Jay & Jake Test Positive for COVID-19: They Are ‘Currently Showing Symptoms’

ENHYPEN BELIFT LAB Inc

Jay and Jake of ENHYPEN have tested positive for COVID-19, the boy band’s company Belift Lab shared in separate statements.

Belift announced Jay’s diagnosis on Wednesday (July 20), noting that he tested positive on a self-test. He then took a PCR test, which also came back positive for the coronavirus. “He is currently showing mild symptoms like mild sore throat and aches, and is currently being treated at home away from the other members,” Belift’s statement said.

The announcement about Jake came on Thursday. According to Belift, he took a rapid antigen test in the afternoon, which came back positive. Per the statement, Jake “is currently showing symptoms like mild body ache.”

Both Jay and Jake are being treated at home away from the rest of the group, per Belift. The other five members of the K-pop group have taken self-tests and rapid antigen tests; all have come back negative.

Both men will be sitting out ENHYPEN’s upcoming engagements. Due to their positive tests, Belift says the group will not be participating in South Korean music programs The Show, Inkigayo and Music Bank.

This is the second time in the last few months that Jay and Jake have tested positive for COVID-19. Belift Lab confirmed in September that the two — as well as Jungwon, Heeseung, Ni-Ki and Sunghoon — tested positive and were under quarantine. Sunoo tested positive in February, per the agency.

On the same day Jake’s COVID diagnosis was announced, ENHYPEN also revealed the dates and venues for the U.S. leg of its upcoming Manifesto world tour. The shows will kick off Oct. 2 in Anaheim, Calif., and wrap Oct. 15 in New York City.