ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Where Are All of Tennessee’s New Residents Hailing From?

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVU3u_0gnh54SC00

The state of Tennessee is a popular destination for those looking to relocate. What’s not to like – from Nashville hot chicken, incredible state parks and, of course, music!

A recent study by movebuddha.com highlights where new Tennessee residents are coming from and what part of the state they are relocating to.

Just how many people have moved to Tennessee recently?

According to the latest U.S. Census data, the population of Tennessee grew nearly 9% over the past decade, reaching 6,910,840 in 2020. This gain of 564,735 people bumps it up from the 17th to the 16th most populous state in the nation.

The area of Nashville, Franklin, Murfreesboro saw the most growth, adding 17,133 residents between 2020 and 2021 for a total population of 2,012,476. Nashville had the third-highest increase in residents from January 2021 through March 2022.

Who is Moving to Tennessee?

California is the largest contributor to Tennessee’s population increase with nearly a quarter (22.14%) of all search queries for moves into Tennessee are from California. The next largest contributors are Florida (8.12%), Texas (5.40%), Illinois (5.34%), and Colorado (4.03%), according to Movebuddha.com.

But in 2022, these cities seem to be the next area of growth for new residents. The report ranked Chattanooga as the top destination followed by Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, Brentwood, and Cleveland.

Here are five other key findings in the report.

  • The fastest-growing city in each category is within Nashville’s orb: Murfreesboro (large, 35mi), Spring Hill (mid-size, 35.8mi), and Thompson’s Station (small, 31.2 mi).
  • The locales with the highest jump in home prices over the past decade are Eagleville (79%), Nashville (77%), and Columbia (75%).
  • Franklin home prices have risen 59%, bringing the average area home value to $886K, making Franklin the #1 most expensive for home buying across all categories of fast-growth cities.
  • The most affordable fast-growing large city for home buying is Chattanooga, which has experienced comparatively lower population growth (8.5% rate) but has the least expensive average home price in its category at $280K.

Read the complete report here.

Comments / 67

AP_001154.3771ee841f5f4ee393ba6919e24c84fa.0202
2d ago

For years California has been run by socialists that were elected by Californians. That did NOT work out very well and is causing many people to move out. Do NOT bring those bad socialist ideas with you.

Reply(9)
43
Gizzert of East Tennessee
2d ago

So when y’all get here, join this fine state and don’t try to change it, or it will not still be a fine state worth going to!

Reply(6)
18
DG 1
2d ago

It's a terrible place to live. But it's the best place on earth to visit for a getaway or even a staycation. Back in the woods you'll find places you'll recognize from your history books and the list of folks that were born and raised here that went into the world and made good is longer than you'd think. The Volunteer spirit is our heritage cast from men with an extraordinary ability to help our neighbor and leave them thinking they helped us.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 18, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 18 to July 22. A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday returned a nine-count indictment, charging an Ashland City, Tennessee, physician in a telemedicine conspiracy to defraud Medicare of more than $41 million, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee officials posted on Facebook Friday to celebrate the success story of five horses recovered in an animal cruelty case. “As an organization, we have spent 285 days of loving on, caring for, grooming, feeding, helping them stand and nursing these five horses back to health!” the organization official said.
TENNESSEE STATE
primewomen.com

15 Best Places to Retire in Tennessee

The 15 Best Places to Retire in Tennessee on this list will help you narrow down the perfect city to spend your retirement. Retiring to Tennessee means a lower cost of living than the national average, no state or inheritance taxes, and a culturally and geographically diverse location. Tennessee is...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
California State
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Brentwood, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
City
Eagleville, TN
City
Cleveland, TN
Nashville, TN
Government
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Columbia, TN
City
Spring Hill, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
City
Johnson City, TN
WATE

$375,000 awarded to build dog parks across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fifteen communities across Tennessee have won grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks. Throughout the past year, dozens of communities have worked to organize residents, coordinate with local officials, mobilize on social media, and host pet-friendly events to compete to win the $25,000 grant from Boyd Foundation.
TENNESSEE STATE
fsrmagazine.com

HuckleBerry's Breakfast & Launch Grows in Texas and Tennesseee

The wait is over for Texas and Tennessee as Huckleberry’s branches out into both states with multiple locations. The residents of Dallas/Ft Worth & Nashville should prepare themselves for some “Southern Cookin’ with a California Twist!”. “I traveled to California and visited Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch with...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Chattanooga DL commits to Tennessee

Looking for a discussion on the newest commitment to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class — defensive lineman Carson Gentle from McCallie School in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#U S Census#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Census Data#New Residents#Movebuddha Com
Wilson County Source

WEATHER: 7-23-24,2022: Roasting

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 155 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 TNZ005>010-023>033-056>065-075-077-078-093>095-232000- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0007.220723T1600Z-220724T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam- Overton-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Bedford-Coffee-Warren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 155 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values 102 to 108 expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee except the Cumberland Plateau. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$
LEBANON, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Most Famous Band From Tennessee

Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Tennessee. Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included Cash and his longtime band -- founded as the Tennessee Two -- as Tennessee's top choice.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
Wilson County Source

WEATHER: 7-24-25,2022 Hot, Steamy,Stormy

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 TNZ005>008-023>027-056>060-093-241515- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0008.220724T1600Z-220725T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$
TENNESSEE STATE
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Blood donors needed in race to save lives in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The blood supply in Middle Tennessee is critically low and the race to save lives is on. Officials with Blood Assurance are asking residents to start their engines and drive to their nearest donation center to give the gift of life. The nonprofit has announced...
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

TIANEPTINE – WHAT IS IT AND WHY IS IT BANNED FROM TN STORES AS OF JULY 1ST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Madisonville Police Department recently confiscated more than 50 bottles of a Tianeptine from local convenience store shelves after over-the-counter sales of the substance were banned in Tennessee. Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as...
MADISONVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy