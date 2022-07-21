ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Where Are All of Tennessee’s New Residents Hailing From?

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago
The state of Tennessee is a popular destination for those looking to relocate. What’s not to like – from Nashville hot chicken, incredible state parks and, of course, music!

A recent study by movebuddha.com highlights where new Tennessee residents are coming from and what part of the state they are relocating to.

Just how many people have moved to Tennessee recently?

According to the latest U.S. Census data, the population of Tennessee grew nearly 9% over the past decade, reaching 6,910,840 in 2020. This gain of 564,735 people bumps it up from the 17th to the 16th most populous state in the nation.

The area of Nashville, Franklin, Murfreesboro saw the most growth, adding 17,133 residents between 2020 and 2021 for a total population of 2,012,476. Nashville had the third-highest increase in residents from January 2021 through March 2022.

Who is Moving to Tennessee?

California is the largest contributor to Tennessee’s population increase with nearly a quarter (22.14%) of all search queries for moves into Tennessee are from California. The next largest contributors are Florida (8.12%), Texas (5.40%), Illinois (5.34%), and Colorado (4.03%), according to Movebuddha.com.

But in 2022, these cities seem to be the next area of growth for new residents. The report ranked Chattanooga as the top destination followed by Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, Brentwood, and Cleveland.

Here are five other key findings in the report.

  • The fastest-growing city in each category is within Nashville’s orb: Murfreesboro (large, 35mi), Spring Hill (mid-size, 35.8mi), and Thompson’s Station (small, 31.2 mi).
  • The locales with the highest jump in home prices over the past decade are Eagleville (79%), Nashville (77%), and Columbia (75%).
  • Franklin home prices have risen 59%, bringing the average area home value to $886K, making Franklin the #1 most expensive for home buying across all categories of fast-growth cities.
  • The most affordable fast-growing large city for home buying is Chattanooga, which has experienced comparatively lower population growth (8.5% rate) but has the least expensive average home price in its category at $280K.

Read the complete report here.

