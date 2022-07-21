ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Here's Why It Could Really Pay to Downsize Your Home This Summer

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTHAL_0gnh3rFc00

Image source: Getty Images

For many months now, sellers have had a clear upper hand in the housing market. That's because real estate inventory has lacked in a very big way, and buyers have been desperate to scoop up what limited properties have been listed.

If you've been thinking of downsizing your home, you may want to look at putting it on the market within the next month or two. If you wait too long, you might lose out on the chance to maximize your profits.

Why sellers could gradually lose their edge

Right now, home-buyer demand is quite strong, even though home prices are through the roof. But that could change in the coming months.

For one thing, the Federal Reserve still plans to move forward with interest rate hikes. That could influence mortgage rates , which have already jumped substantially since the start of the year.

If borrowing gets more expensive, it could lead to buyer pullback. And that could leave sellers with less negotiating power.

Plus, at this point, a lot of financial experts are warning that a recession could hit later this year or early next. And that's apt to spook buyers to some degree. It could, in fact, lead to a situation where home-buyer demand drops due to economic fears, resulting in less bargaining power for sellers.

That's why it pays to get moving now if you're looking to downsize your home. Based on the current state of the market, you might manage to command a great price for your home -- so much so that you're able to buy a smaller home outright without having to take out a mortgage . But if you wait too long, you could get stuck with a lower sale price.

Should you sell a home on your own?

Because buyer demand is so strong these days, you may be inclined to skip the real estate agent and sell your home on your own. But doing so could mean losing out on a larger profit and enduring stressful negotiations.

The good thing about hiring a real estate agent is getting that person's expertise to guide you along. An agent can help you find the right price for your home and negotiate with potential buyers. If you end up with multiple offers on your home, a real estate agent can help you navigate them and select the right one. And if you encounter hiccups after accepting an offer (such as a seller who decides they want to back out), an agent can guide you through that process.

All told, it could really work to your benefit to hire a real estate agent to help you sell a larger property you replace with a smaller one. And remember, if you're buying and then selling, your agent can represent you as a buyer at no cost to you.

But if you're serious about downsizing your home, don't delay. We don't know how long the housing market will stay the way it is today, and the longer you wait, the more of a risk you take.

The Ascent's Best Mortgage Lender of 2022

Mortgage rates are on the rise — and fast. But they’re still relatively low by historical standards. So, if you want to take advantage of rates before they climb too high, you’ll want to find a lender who can help you secure the best rate possible.

That is where Better Mortgage comes in.

You can get pre-approved in as little as 3 minutes, with no hard credit check, and lock your rate at any time. Another plus? They don’t charge origination or lender fees (which can be as high as 2% of the loan amount for some lenders).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downsizing#Housing Prices#Mortgage#Downsize#Real Estate Brokerage#The Federal Reserve
ConsumerAffairs

Renting is becoming cheaper than buying a home, report finds

People in three-quarters of the 50 largest housing markets are better off continuing to rent than becoming a first-time home buyer, according to a new analysis from Realtor.com. Researchers say the shift took place in the first half of 2022 when mortgage rates nearly doubled. It’s not that rents are...
HOUSE RENT
Benzinga

Chinese Investors Buy $6.1 Billion Worth Of US Homes In Past 12 Months

For the first time in three years, activity from overseas real estate buyers has increased. During a time when the housing market is under incredible scrutiny and seeing astonishing prices, investors from China are gobbling up available homes. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that international buyers combined to...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Krispy Kreme Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Krispy Kreme DNUT. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3.5 per share. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
203K+
Followers
99K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy