New York Yankees at Houston Astros Game 1 odds, picks and predictions

The New York Yankees (64-28) and Houston Astros (59-32) meet Thursday at Minute Maid Park for the first game of a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Astros Game 1 odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Astros lead 3-2

The Yankees took 2 of 3 win from the Boston Red Sox prior to the All-Star break, although New York limped to the end of the first half with just a 3-5 record in the last 8 outings.

The Astros alternated losses and wins across the final 6 games prior to the break. Houston lost 4-3 Sunday in the most recent outing, but the Astros haven’t lost consecutive games since a 3-game skid from June 8-11.

Yankees at Astros projected starters

RHP Jordan Montgomery vs. RHP Cristian Javier

Montgomery (3-2, 3.26 ERA) makes his 19th start. He has a 1.04 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9 and 7.1 K/9 inc102 IP.

Has a 1-2 record, 3.19 ERA with 38 K in 48 IP in 9 road starts.

Is 0-2 with a 2.86 ERA with a .212 opponent batting average and 26 K across 28 1/3 IP in 5 daytime outings.

Javier (6-5, 3.22 ERA) makes his 14th start, and 18th appearance overall. He has a 1.05 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9 and 12.9 K/9 in 78 1/3 IP.

Is 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA and .180 OBA with 46 K in 46 IP in 8 home starts.

Has allowed just 7 ER, 13 H and 10 BB with 22 K and a .160 OBA across 24 1/3 IP in 4 daytime starts with no wins or losses.

Yankees at Astros odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:27 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Yankees +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Astros -125 (bet $125 to win $100)

: Yankees +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Astros -125 (bet $125 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Yankees +1.5 (-200) | Astros -1.5 (+160)

: Yankees +1.5 (-200) | Astros -1.5 (+160) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Yankees at Astros picks and predictions

Prediction

Astros 4, Yankees 3

The ASTROS (-125) will be playing their first doubleheader of the season. The Yankees (+102) have posted a 2-2 record in the opener of a double dip so far this season.

Houston beat New York behind Javier on June 25 in the Bronx, winning 3-0. Look for the Astros to do it against at home.

The Yankees +1.5 (-200) will cost you over 2 times your potential return if you don’t trust them straight up and want a little insurance. It’s not a recommended play. Just roll with the Astros straight up.

PASS.

The UNDER 8.5 (-120) is the play.

The Yankees have several players scrambling back from Los Angeles after appearing in the All-Star Game Tuesday. The Astros also had a handful of representatives. There wasn’t a lot of rest happening during the break. Expect the bats to be sluggish in this double dip opener.

