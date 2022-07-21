ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

New York Yankees at Houston Astros Game 1 odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fz1fD_0gnh2qP600

The New York Yankees (64-28) and Houston Astros (59-32) meet Thursday at Minute Maid Park for the first game of a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Astros Game 1 odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Astros lead 3-2

The Yankees took 2 of 3 win from the Boston Red Sox prior to the All-Star break, although New York limped to the end of the first half with just a 3-5 record in the last 8 outings.

The Astros alternated losses and wins across the final 6 games prior to the break. Houston lost 4-3 Sunday in the most recent outing, but the Astros haven’t lost consecutive games since a 3-game skid from June 8-11.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Yankees at Astros projected starters

RHP Jordan Montgomery vs. RHP Cristian Javier

Montgomery (3-2, 3.26 ERA) makes his 19th start. He has a 1.04 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9 and 7.1 K/9 inc102 IP.

  • Has a 1-2 record, 3.19 ERA with 38 K in 48 IP in 9 road starts.
  • Is 0-2 with a 2.86 ERA with a .212 opponent batting average and 26 K across 28 1/3 IP in 5 daytime outings.

Javier (6-5, 3.22 ERA) makes his 14th start, and 18th appearance overall. He has a 1.05 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9 and 12.9 K/9 in 78 1/3 IP.

  • Is 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA and .180 OBA with 46 K in 46 IP in 8 home starts.
  • Has allowed just 7 ER, 13 H and 10 BB with 22 K and a .160 OBA across 24 1/3 IP in 4 daytime starts with no wins or losses.

Yankees at Astros odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:27 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Yankees +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Astros -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Yankees +1.5 (-200) | Astros -1.5 (+160)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Yankees at Astros picks and predictions

Prediction

Astros 4, Yankees 3

The ASTROS (-125) will be playing their first doubleheader of the season. The Yankees (+102) have posted a 2-2 record in the opener of a double dip so far this season.

Houston beat New York behind Javier on June 25 in the Bronx, winning 3-0. Look for the Astros to do it against at home.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

The Yankees +1.5 (-200) will cost you over 2 times your potential return if you don’t trust them straight up and want a little insurance. It’s not a recommended play. Just roll with the Astros straight up.

PASS.

The UNDER 8.5 (-120) is the play.

The Yankees have several players scrambling back from Los Angeles after appearing in the All-Star Game Tuesday. The Astros also had a handful of representatives. There wasn’t a lot of rest happening during the break. Expect the bats to be sluggish in this double dip opener.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Juan Soto’s 2 biggest trade suitors, revealed

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
City
New Boston, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets get massive Jacob deGrom news after injury setback

Jacob deGrom just can’t catch a break. A few weeks ago, it was reported that the New York Mets ace pitcher was nearing a return to action for his team. Unfortunately, deGrom suffered a minor setback during the All-Star break when he experienced some tightness. It was a worrying sign for the ace, who had been gone from the mound for the entirety of the season.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 sneaky Astros MLB trade deadline targets

The Houston Astros continue to play well despite flying under the radar. Houston still has plenty of haters stemming from the 2017 cheating scandal. Regardless of your thoughts on them, this is one of the most consistent ball clubs in MLB. The Astros currently hold a comfortable 11-game lead in the AL West. But do they need to make moves ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline?
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Yardbarker

Report: Astros, Mets pursuing one-time All-Star 1B Josh Bell

Despite seeing their previous double-digit game lead in the NL East now down to just 2 1/2 games over the Atlanta Braves, it would take an epic collapse for the New York Mets not to make the playoffs in the fall, thanks to the expanded postseason format . With a 10-game lead in the AL West over the second-place, red-hot Seattle Mariners, the Houston Astros appear to even be more a sure thing to be playing meaningful baseball in October.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Overlooked Astros' Signee VanWey Fueled For Major League Chance

While drafted prospects made their way to Houston and West Palm Beach this week, the Houston Astros added another name to the pot in Logan VanWey from Missouri Southern on Wednesday. VanWey worked out with the Astros in late May after scout Jim Stevenson made contact with the right-handed pitcher....
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Ats#Houston Astros Game 1#The New York Yankees#The Boston Red Sox#Ip#K 9#Oba
Yardbarker

The Astros Are Quickly Chasing Down The Yankees

We’ve all grown accustomed to the New York Yankees being at the top of the heap this year. Every time new power rankings are released, the Yankees are always at the top. The Evil Empire is back in full force, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have some challengers.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Burkhalter officially signs with Atlanta Braves

The Auburn Tigers had a total of eight players selected during the three-day Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft earlier this week. One of those picks has officially signed with the franchise that drafted him. Right-handed pitcher Blake Burkhalter, who was used as the Tigers’ primary closer in 2022, signed...
AUBURN, AL
NBC Sports

A's traveling secretary clarifies Blackburn flying with Astros

Paul Blackburn's first All-Star Game selection should have been about his breakout 2022 MLB season. But the talk surrounding the Athletics' lone Midsummer Classic representative was how he got to Los Angeles. Two days after the American League beat the National League 3-2 at Dodger Stadium, there has been some...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Today crew react to Celtics' Grant Williams claim Boston was better team than Dubs in 2022 NBA Finals

To play in the NBA, you need to have a level of confidence in one’s self that to others might at times seem a bit exaggerated, even to the point of seeming absurd to most of us mere mortals. But at times that confidence may prove a little too over the top even for the Olympian levels of self-assurance one can see in the sport’s most competitive league.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy