ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Court closes restraining order case against Ricky Martin

By ADRIANA DE JESÚS SALAMÁN
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZeGwI_0gnh2Yi800
Mexico Puerto Rico Ricky Martin FILE - Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin signs autographs in Mexico City, April 5, 2011. A Puerto Rico court has “archived” a restraining order issued against the superstar, meaning the case is closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File) (Marco Ugarte)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A Puerto Rico court "archived" a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday.

The case had brought intense media attention, and without giving details, the Puerto Rican singer had only denied any wrongdoing. On Thursday, hours after the court ruling, he said that he was a “victim of lies” from a relative.

“I’ve been working onstage in the public eye for almost four decades," he said on a video released by his publicists. "And I’ve never, ever had to deal with anything as painful as what I’ve been through in the last two weeks.”

A judge issued a restraining order in early July against the Puerto Rican singer. The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, but police didn’t provide further details, including who requested the order.

But on Thursday, “the petitioner ceased his claims voluntarily; therefore the case was archived and no further procedures are required," the judicial spokesperson told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity as required by the tribunal rules.

The hearing to review the case was scheduled for Thursday, but it took place behind closed doors and the parties attended it virtually. Outside the tribunal, several media reporters and cameras awaited.

“Just as we anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court," Ricky Martin's legal team said in a statement.

When the restraining order was issued, the Puerto Rico newspaper El Vocero said the order stated that Martin and the other person dated for seven months. The report quoted the order as saying that they broke up two months earlier but that the petitioner said Martin did not accept the separation and had been seen loitering near the petitioner’s house at least three times. The AP didn't obtained a copy of the order.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” Martin's legal team said Thursday. "We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

The singer is expected to perform concert Friday and Saturday with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws

Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
E! News

Ricky Martin Wins in Court After Nephew Withdraws Relationship and Harassment Allegations

Watch: Ricky Martin Denies "Sexual or Romantic Relationship" With Nephew. Ricky Martin has won his case after his nephew withdrew the allegations made against him. Days after reports emerged that the artist's nephew was granted a temporary restraining order against the 50-year-old, the singer attended a hearing on the matter July 21. During the hearing, Martin appeared in front of a judge via Zoom about accusations he had a romantic relationship with the son of the singer's half-sister. In a protection order filed in early July, his nephew has also accused the "Livin' La Vida Loca" artist of stalking and harassing him.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Miami

Cuban troops report fatal clash with Florida speedboat

HAVANA — Cuban authorities say they have intercepted more than a dozen speedboats arriving from the United States this year — including two shooting incidents and at least one death. They say U.S. authorities have handed over a suspect in the shooting of a Cuban coast guard officer.The Interior Ministry statement read over state television Monday night comes amid a sharp increase in migration from Cuba to the United States, both by sea and via Mexico, at a time of economic hardships aggravated by the pandemic and by tightened U.S. sanctions.The ministry said its coast guard units had intercepted 13...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martin
NME

Ricky Martin responds to withdrawal of lawsuit by nephew

Ricky Martin has spoken out for the first time since the withdrawal of a lawsuit by his nephew, which accused him of sexual assault. Yesterday (July 21), a judge dismissed the temporary restraining order against Martin after his accuser asked to have the case dropped. The singer’s 21-year-old nephew, Dennis...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ricky Martin Incest Allegations UNTRUE? Accuser Nephew Had 'Mental Health Issues'

Ricky Martin has filled the headlines over the past few days after the news of his alleged relationship with his nephew was revealed. The alleged "incest" relationship was put into light by his brother, Eric Martin, noting that it was Dennis Sanchez, their nephew, who was behind the anonymous domestic violence restraining order filed against the singer in Puerto Rico earlier this year.
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Examiner

More than 200,000 migrants stopped at southern border in June

The number of migrants encountered attempting to enter the United States illegally from Mexico in June topped 200,000 for the fourth consecutive month as the Biden administration struggles to respond to the humanitarian and security crisis. U.S. border officials intercepted 207,416 noncitizens attempting to enter the country unlawfully last month,...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restraining Order#Domestic Violence#Loitering#Puerto Rican#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Moroccan court sentences 33 migrants to jail over crossing

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Nearly three dozen migrants were sentenced in Morocco on Tuesday for attempting to scale a border wall last month separating the north African country from the Spanish enclave of Melilla. The court in Nador sentenced 33 people to 11 months in prison, in a decision that was criticized by rights groups. Hundreds of migrants tried to cross the border between Morocco and Melilla on June 24. At least 23 people died in the attempt — which Moroccan authorities have called a stampede. On Tuesday, the 33 migrants were accused of “disobedience,” “armed gathering,” “violence against public officials,” and “illegal entry into Moroccan territory.” Authorities say the migrants were all from sub-Saharan Africa, with the majority having traveled from Sudan and Chad.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Four U.S. border agency employees could face discipline over treatment of Haitian migrants

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Four employees from U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have been referred for disciplinary review over their treatment of Haitian migrants who they sought to push back across the Rio Grande using horses last September, CBP officials said on Friday as the agency released a more than 500-page report on a widely filmed and photographed incident.
DEL RIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy