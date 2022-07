Cleanup will soon begin on 15 acres of land at the former NYSEG Manufactured Gas Plant site on Border City Road in the town of Waterloo. The site was operated as a gas plant from 1901 through 1934 and was subsequently used as NYSEG’s operations center for the Geneva area. Lab results from soil collected at the site show coal tar and dense non-aqueous phase liquid were still present on site. The clean up is expected to last for one year.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO