Wausau’s Stroming no-hits D.C. Everest in Legion baseball regional opener

Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Noah Stroming struck out 10 as he tossed a no-hitter to lead the Wausau Legion baseball team to a 6-0 win over D.C. Everest in its Class AAA regional opener Wednesday night at Athletic Park.

Stroming walked just one, the only D.C. Everest baserunner to reach base in the game.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the third inning when Jacob Hamann doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Lane Juedes.

Wausau put up three more runs in the fourth as Stroming and Wes Schneider scored on an error and Juedes had an RBI single.

The Bulldogs tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Isaiah Piscitello had an RBI triple and scored when Stroming reached on D.C. Everest’s third error of the game.

Wausau (22-16) will take on Plover (27-11) at 7 p.m. Thursday as the double-elimination tournament continues. D.C. Everest will play Marshfield (19-12) at 4 p.m.

Wausau 6, D.C. Everest 0

Wausau 001 300 2 – 6 8 0

D.C. Everest 000 000 0 – 0 0 3

Everest statistics incomplete.

WP:

Noah Stroming.

SO: Stroming 10. BB: Stroming 1.

Top hitters: W, Stroming 2×4, run; Jacob Hamann 2B, 2 runs; Isaiah Piscitello 3B, RBI, run.

Records: Wausau 22-16; D.C. Everest not reported.

2022 Class AAA Regional 2 American Legion Baseball Tournament

July 20-23, at Athletic Park, Wausau

Wednesday, July 20

Game 1: Marshfield (19-12) 4, Wisconsin Rapids (14-8) 3

Game 2: Plover (27-11) 2, Stevens Point (12-17) 0

Game 3: Wausau (22-16) 6, D.C. Everest 0

Thursday, July 21

Game 4: Wisconsin Rapids (14-8) vs. Stevens Point (12-17), 1 p.m.

*Game 5: Marshfield (19-12) vs. D.C. Everest, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Plover (27-11) vs. Wausau (22-16), 7 p.m.

Friday, July 22

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 10 loser, 4 p.m. (if necessary)

*Note, if Game 3 loser wins Game 5, the following schedule will be followed

Friday, July 22

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Game 10: TBD, 1 p.m.