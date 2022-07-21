ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 treated at hospital after being injured in Kensington triple shooting, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is actively investigating a triple shooting that occurred in Kensington on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Police say they were...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man Fatally Shot In Kensington, Police Say 2nd Victim Walked Into Hospital Moments After Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood overnight. Police say the victim was shot in the head along Clearfield Street around midnight Sunday. At least 10 shots were fired and police say a second victim walked into a hospital just moments after the shooting. “Indicators that this second victim might be a person of interest as a possible suspect in this shooting, but right now the investigation is ongoing,” Capt. Anthony Ginaldi said. “We don’t know what the cause this shooting was, we don’t know whether it’s retaliation, drug-related or what so homicide is going to be investigating.” Investigators also recovered a gun. They say it was tossed under a nearby car at the scene. No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man critical after shooting in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia. Temple University police announced in a tweet that one man had been shot and was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. Temple University tweets...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kensington#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Unruly Swimmers Assault Staff, Vandalize Cars After Being Asked To Leave Philly Pool: Police

Police are on the hunt for three girls who became unruly, assaulted staff members, and vandalized cars at a Philadelphia pool, authorities said. Chaos began around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, July 21, when the swimmers were asked to leave the McVeigh Recreation Center due to their disruptive behavior, but they refused and became hostile towards the staff, Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

Crime Fighters: Who killed Cyanni Hammond?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cyanni Hammond, 19, was shot and killed while standing with a group of men. Now, her mother is coming forward to ask for helping in finding her daughter's killer. "Cyanni was an outgoing person. She had ups and down days, you know. She was a typical teenager,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

28-Year-Old Killed in Hit and Run in Cathedral Park

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist near Cathedral Park in Philadelphia and fled the scene. According to police, early Friday morning, at 12:45 AM, an unknown person operating a dual rear wheel pick-up truck struck a bicyclist at the intersection of 52nd & Wyalusing Avenue causing fatal injuries then fleeing the scene and was last seen on Thompson Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

VIDEO: Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspects Accused Of Multiple Residential Burglaries In Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police need your help to identify multiple suspects. Investigators say surveillance video shows four people who broke into several homes overnight on July 13. The robberies happened on Gilham Street and Unruh and Magee Avenues in Mayfair. Police say they stole various items, including car keys that they used to get away. If you have any information, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy