Hollyoaks - The Serial Killer Returns!!!

By Ben_Thistlewaite Posts:
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWonder if his part off the upcoming stunt Ben ? What you think?. looks like Silas has been on Slimming World since we last saw him!. I feel this will/should be Silas' last return have him be killed off at the hands of Mercedes or someone other than Bobby...

Eastenders - Is Phil Mitchell An Abuser?

Over the years it seems he has been a coercive, physical, emotional and violent abuser who gaslights many characters around him over the last 30 years. All stemming from killing a tramp in the car lot fire which made him into an alcoholic that resurfaced memories of his abusive childhood.
Freddie Slater return spoilers

So there are already cast pic leaks of his return where he is in attendance of a wedding which I'm guessing is Kat and Phils wedding? No sign of anyone else returning in attendance just yet but it's interesting that they have him next to Billy in the pictures. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19296981/bobby-brazier-filming-on-eastenders/
Favourite final ever episodes of a show ( Spoilers obviously)

So what are your favourite last ever episodes of a tv show be it comedy drama etc what show signed off on the right note so too speak. The Office- Wrapped up things brilliantly David finding someone Tim’s office and carpet speech ( so true) Tim and Dawn getting together ( His present) and David telling Finchy to do one brilliantly hilariously well written.
The casting of the four bombshells

I really wonder about the casting of the four new BOMBSHELLS I would have thought the girls might try and cause trouble for more than two couples. I would have loved one to go for Andrew or dare I say it LUCA but they are far too tall for ANY guy in there except Adam and Deji !!!!! The two lads arent grafting with anyone except Danika and if I am honest I dont think they are any of the other girls 'type on paper' Bringing anyone in this late is futile. Bad idea.
ED Amelia Baby Daddy

Samson was my first thought but I suspect that we will be led to believe it was Noah. I'm going to say Noah although I wouldn't be surprised if it's someone random we don't know. It seems like the only story writers can come up with for a teenage girl,...
Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
Wait, What? Days of Our Lives’ Judi Evans and Wally Kurth Are Married… for Real?

It’s a good thing the co-stars get along so swimmingly!. In a recent video interview, longtime Days of Our Lives castmates Judi Evans and Wally Kurth talked about everything from her first friend on the set to the requirements for his hiring. (Believe it or not, the show wanted him to lose five pounds and get a Jack Wagner haircut!) Bonnie and Justin’s portrayers also got very candid about their love for one another.
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
Soap Opera Star Hospitalized After Household Accident

Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield went to the hospital over the weekend after she slipped on one of her son River's toys and hurt her ankle. Thankfully, the 29-year-old actress did not suffer any serious injury, but her ankle is swollen. Since welcoming River in 2020 with her husband Robert Brendan, Suffield has shared body-positivity posts on Instagram, calling herself an advocate for body neutrality.
