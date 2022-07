LINCOLN, Neb.-The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured four people during the early morning hours of July 19. At 12:27 a.m., officers responded to 28th and ‘T’ Street on several reports of gunshots being heard followed by a dark vehicle leaving the area. When officers arrived, they discovered evidence of gunshots being fired however were unable to locate any injured parties. At approximately the same time, officers were informed four people had just arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO