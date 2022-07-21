ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: AJ McCarron, Josh Rosen working out for Browns

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Browns may need an extra body at quarterback for the start of the 2022 season and they’re reportedly looking at a few options this week. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that two of those options are AJ McCarron and Josh Rosen. Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are the current backups...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy