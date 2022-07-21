ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Thomas Lane sentenced for George Floyd civil rights violation: What to expect

By Bill Keller, Rob Olson
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane will be sentenced Thursday in federal court for depriving George Floyd of his civil rights. The sentencing comes nearly 26 months to the day that George Floyd was murdered. Lane...

www.fox9.com

fox9.com

Trinity Ottoson-Smith murder suspect indicted, bail raised to $2 million

(FOX 9) - A man charged with murdering a child as she played on her trampoline now faces new charges and a higher bail in connection with the deadly incident. D’Pree Shareef Robinson, 19, of Minneapolis has been charged by a Hennepin County Grand Jury with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of first-degree murder (with intent). Robinson was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder as a result of the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Majestii Newsom, 10, last seen July 21 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for help locating a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her foster home.Majestii Newson was last seen at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Her foster home is on the 1500 block of Queen Avenue North and she is familiar with the 1600 block of Thomas Avenue North, police say.Majestii is four feet tall and approximately 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.Anyone who knows Majestii's location or sees her is encouraged to call 911 immediately.Individuals with information can also call 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips electronically by clicking here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

Jamal Smith found guilty on all 3 charges, including murder, in fatal Hwy 169 shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Boughton family's yearlong wait for justice is over, even if it required an additional 16 hours for jury deliberations. "This family has stayed in the light," a tearful Kristin Boughton, the widow of Jay Boughton, said after a jury delivered a verdict convicting Jamal Smith of Boughton's murder. "That has been our guiding force and factor. We've stayed out of anger and we've stayed in the light."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
kfgo.com

Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Anoka County inmate escaped from custody after sneaking into employee car

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle. Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Person
George Floyd
fox9.com

BCA investigating officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a shooting after a Brooklyn Park police officer exchanged gunfire with a man in a residential neighborhood. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers responded to a call Thursday around 3:40 p.m. about an unwanted man in...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Charges filed in death of firefighter's 12-year-old son

OTSEGO, Minn. — An Otsego man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an UTV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Austin Mehlhoff Copsey was drunk when he crashed his Polaris side-by-side into a row of mailboxes July 16 and rolled several times, ending up in the ditch. A passenger in the UTV, 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, was killed in the incident. Jesse is the son of an Elk River Firefighter.
OTSEGO, MN
#Sentencing#Murder#Civil Rights#Violent Crime#Paul#Fox
AM 1390 KRFO

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northmetrotv.com

Local Decision 2022 – Anoka County Sheriff

In 2022, the following candidates will be on the primary ballot:. About the Candidate: I was born and raised in the City of Anoka. I have a four-year degree from Saint Cloud State University in criminal justice. I have been involved with law enforcement for 21 years—almost 19 years as a licensed police officer. I have worked undercover on narcotics and violent crimes for over three years. For the last ten years, I have served as a Use of Force Instructor, Firearms Instructor, Field Training Officer, and SWAT team member. I married my wife Kyleen almost 12 years and have three children. I am a deacon with Grace Baptist Church. My children participate in American Heritage Girls and Trail life USA and gymnastics. Our family loves to be outdoors, camping, four-wheel riding,gardening, and hunting in our free time.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies days after Minneapolis shooting

A man shot in Minneapolis on Saturday died form his injuries Wednesday, police say. Minneapolis Police Department says the 28-year-old shooting victim died at North Memorial Medical Center, where he'd been taken after being found with life-threatening gunshot wounds at 3 p.m. Saturday. The shooting reportedly happened near 21st Avenue...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck happened in Andover Friday morning. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Tulip Street NE and 173rd Lane NW. A preliminary investigation suggests that a motorcyclist was driving northbound on Tulip Street NE...
ANDOVER, MN

