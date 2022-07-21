ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws incest claims, protection order dismissed

By Eileen Reslen
 3 days ago

Case closed.

Ricky Martin’s 21-year-old nephew’s protection order against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer has been dismissed following bombshell incest allegations, Page Six can confirm.

Attorneys for Martin, 50, told us Thursday that the court in Puerto Rico did not extend Dennis Yadiel Sanchez’s temporary protection order, just as they had “anticipated.”

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter,” lawyers Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana said in a joint statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKNHz_0gnh04dF00
Ricky Martin won a court battle against his nephew, who accused him of incest.

“The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.”

The attorneys concluded, “We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Earlier this month, Martin was hit with a domestic violence-related restraining order, but his accuser’s identity was not known at the time.

The initial reports stated that the alleged victim claimed he and the “She Bangs” singer dated for seven months, but after they broke up two months ago, the superstar allegedly did not accept the split and was seen at the petitioner’s house at least three times.

Martin’s reps immediately denied the claims, stating at the time that the “Shake Your Bon Bon” singer, who has been married to artist Jwan Yosef since 2017, would be “fully vindicated.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yC93x_0gnh04dF00
Martin has been married to artist Jwan Yosef since 2017.

Then, on July 13, a bomb was dropped when Martin’s half-brother Eric Martin revealed his nephew was behind the allegations, elevating the accusations to a crime of incest, which has a sentence of 50 years in prison.

Marty Singer, another one of Ricky’s attorneys, told Page Six at the time, “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

The high-powered lawyer concluded, “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Eric previously took to Facebook Live to confirm his nephew struggles with mental health issues and has been disconnected from their family for quite some time.

Fox3Now also reported that Sanchez’s colleague Claudia Ramrez Martell once took out a restraining order against him after he allegedly became “obsessed” with her and said he planned to murder her.

On Thursday, Ricky posted his attorneys’ statement about his legal vindication on Instagram with the caption, “Truth prevails.”

Comments / 4

