Jim Edmonds slams Meghan King for sharing son’s potty-training struggles

Jim Edmonds feels ex-wife Meghan King is “exploiting” their 4-year-old son Hart’s potty-training issues.

The former professional baseball player’s rep told TMZ Thursday that the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum seemed to be looking for attention when she asked her Instagram followers for parenting advice.

“Jim wishes Meghan would respect their children’s privacy and stop putting their son and his challenges in the spotlight,” the rep said.

King declined to comment when Page Six reached out.

The response from Edmonds, 52, came two days after King, 37, shared that Hart has hit “detours and roadblocks” in going to the bathroom.

“Hart is afraid of the toilet (I think) and I’ve tried every motivator on the planet,” the former Bravo personality captioned an Instagram video Tuesday. “The clock is ticking as school requires him to be potty trained and it starts in a month!

“Any words of wisdom from others who have children with sensory issues, etc is much much appreciated (and NECESSARY at this point)!” she continued.

King noted in the footage that she has spent a year attempting to potty-train Hart.

She linked the little one’s troubles to “sensory issues” stemming from his cerebral palsy diagnosis.

“As with many neurodivergent children, occupational tasks can be difficult (like eating, putting clothes on, tying shoes, driving, waiting in line, etc.),” she wrote.

Edmonds, however, alleged to TMZ Thursday that the former reality star has their son’s diagnosis wrong, claiming Hart suffers from periventricular leukomalacia, a type of brain damage characterized by softening of the white matter.

The former couple are also the parents of daughter Aspen and son Hayes.

King initially shared Hart’s PVL diagnosis in July 2019.

The following year, she gave her followers an update, saying he had received a cerebral palsy diagnosis.

“I knew it was CP since Hart was a few months old. I just knew,” she wrote in an October 2020 blog post. “Hart’s brain isn’t paralyzed, but there are some areas of damage. CP quite simply manifests as a motor disorder. That’s it. Yep.”

Edmonds — who also shares daughter Aspen, 5, and Hart’s twin brother, Hayes, with King — claimed to be “unaware” of Hart’s CP at the time.

“If it is even true, it is completely unconscionable and absolutely disgraceful that Meghan would announce this on social media without discussing it with him first,” the MLB alum’s rep told Us Weekly.

King clapped back, telling the magazine, “Jim’s statements are untrue, and I refuse to address them further.”