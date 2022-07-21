ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jim Edmonds slams Meghan King for sharing son’s potty-training struggles

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Jim Edmonds feels ex-wife Meghan King is “exploiting” their 4-year-old son Hart’s potty-training issues.

The former professional baseball player’s rep told TMZ Thursday that the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum seemed to be looking for attention when she asked her Instagram followers for parenting advice.

“Jim wishes Meghan would respect their children’s privacy and stop putting their son and his challenges in the spotlight,” the rep said.

King declined to comment when Page Six reached out.

The response from Edmonds, 52, came two days after King, 37, shared that Hart has hit “detours and roadblocks” in going to the bathroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVnj3_0gnh01z400
Jim Edmonds bashed ex Meghan King for sharing their son Hart’s potty-training issues.

“Hart is afraid of the toilet (I think) and I’ve tried every motivator on the planet,” the former Bravo personality captioned an Instagram video Tuesday. “The clock is ticking as school requires him to be potty trained and it starts in a month!

“Any words of wisdom from others who have children with sensory issues, etc is much much appreciated (and NECESSARY at this point)!” she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCEAu_0gnh01z400
Edmonds accused his ex-wife of “exploiting” their little one.

King noted in the footage that she has spent a year attempting to potty-train Hart.

She linked the little one’s troubles to “sensory issues” stemming from his cerebral palsy diagnosis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QI9A5_0gnh01z400
King asked her Instagram followers for advice. meghanking/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0bER_0gnh01z400
King asked her Instagram followers for advice. meghanking/Instagram

“As with many neurodivergent children, occupational tasks can be difficult (like eating, putting clothes on, tying shoes, driving, waiting in line, etc.),” she wrote.

Edmonds, however, alleged to TMZ Thursday that the former reality star has their son’s diagnosis wrong, claiming Hart suffers from periventricular leukomalacia, a type of brain damage characterized by softening of the white matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jENPI_0gnh01z400
The former couple are also the parents of daughter Aspen and son Hayes.

King initially shared Hart’s PVL diagnosis in July 2019.

The following year, she gave her followers an update, saying he had received a cerebral palsy diagnosis.

“I knew it was CP since Hart was a few months old. I just knew,” she wrote in an October 2020 blog post. “Hart’s brain isn’t paralyzed, but there are some areas of damage. CP quite simply manifests as a motor disorder. That’s it. Yep.”

Edmonds — who also shares daughter Aspen, 5, and Hart’s twin brother, Hayes, with King — claimed to be “unaware” of Hart’s CP at the time.

“If it is even true, it is completely unconscionable and absolutely disgraceful that Meghan would announce this on social media without discussing it with him first,” the MLB alum’s rep told Us Weekly.

King clapped back, telling the magazine, “Jim’s statements are untrue, and I refuse to address them further.”

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

'Real Housewives' alum has a new boyfriend less than a year after whirlwind romance with Biden's nephew, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late June and early July 2022, starting with this former reality TV star… On July 3, TMZ broke the news that Meghan King has a new boyfriend: She reportedly started dating businessman Trevor Colhoun — an heir to the John Deere tractor fortune — after they met through mutual friends in April. (Check him out here.) The following day, a Page Six source said that the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum and her new beau "are very happy in their new relationship." Meghan split from her third husband — President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens — in late 2021 following a whirlwind courtship of just a few months. Trevor, meanwhile, reportedly split from his wife — whom he's now divorcing — in October 2021. According to multiple media outlets, he has two children and is based in New Orleans.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Edmonds
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#Us Weekly#Tmz#Bravo
Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Kristin Cavallari Reflects on "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad Over Stephen Colletti

Watch: Kristin Cavallari Talks "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is ready to go back, back to the beginning. On July 19, the Laguna Beach star and her former co-star Stephen Colletti launched their new podcast appropriately titled Back to the Beach. After rewatching the very first episode of MTV's hit reality show, Kristin quickly expressed regrets about her behavior.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

James Caan cause of death revealed

James Caan, star of “The Godfather” “Elf” and “Misery,” died earlier this month due to heart problems. According to the actor’s death certificate obtained by TMZ, Caan died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease. He was 82 years old. “It is...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Baby No. 6? Brian Austin Green reveals whether he wants more kids

Brian Austin Green revealed he is “done” having kids, nearly one month after welcoming son Zane with Sharna Burgess. “I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon, so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 49, told “Entertainment Tonight” Thursday, joking that he would need “a school bus or something” with a sixth kid.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Page Six

128K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy