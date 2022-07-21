ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman to provide free mulch to residents

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Bozeman is partnering with Gallatin County to provide free wood...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Verizon-Cellular Plus plans giveaway for backpacks, school supplies

MISSOULA, Mont. — Verizon-Cellular Plus will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies at its Montana stores on July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program gathers donations from employees, customers and vendor partners to help families get their children ready for school.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Bridge “Dangerously Close” to Falling in the Water

A section of one of Montana's best-known rivers will be closed for a period of time, and for good reason. The perils of the Yellowstone River this spring and summer have been well-chronicled with the sad stories of floods, park and road closures, immense property damage, loss of homes and so much more. And while so much has already been restored or at least reopened, the lingering effects of this raging waterway continue. In this case, the river is closing because of, well, the river, and the state in which it has left a bridge.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
City
Missoula, MT
yourbigsky.com

Top-rated colleges in Montana

Have you ever wondered which colleges in Montana are the best to enroll in? Niche lists the six best four-year colleges for 2022 in Montana. Coming in at number one is Montana State University, located in Bozeman. The school has an 81% acceptance rate and a 60% rate of students graduating. The most popular majors students are interested in include nursing, marketing, and consumer sciences.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Is Butte developing a Bozeman migration problem?

I had a very interesting conversation yesterday with a friend I hadn't seen in months. We hadn't seen each other because she and her husband moved from Bozeman to Butte. "The prices here (Bozeman) are just too much. We were never going to get a place to live that made sense. So we packed our s*** and got out of here, over the hill." Ok, then.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Hot and windy conditions ramp up Montana’s 2022 wildfire season

Fire danger in Montana is ramping up with hot and windy days forecast in late July, and smoky skies from an Idaho fire. Fire danger in Montana is ramping up with hot and windy days forecast through the week. Though the summer has been largely smoke-free so far, a few...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

All that smoke in Gallatin County yesterday wasn’t from a Montana wildfire

On Monday afternoon, after a very windy but mostly blue sky day, the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas became engulfed in that notorious haze of wildfire smoke. What entered our airspace was smoke blowing in from Idaho, from a wildfire called the Moose Fire. It's currently burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road. This fire was initially reported on Sunday, 7/17/2022 with the cause still listed as 'unknown'.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mulch#Forestry Division
103.7 The Hawk

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy