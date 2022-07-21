ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2 $12,531 winning Lotto Texas tickets sold across Lone Star State

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViaJ0_0gngyYke00
(Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dollar, dollar bills y’all (Texas Lottery edition)!

Well, it may not be the $7.5 million jackpot win thousands of players were hoping for but a few players are going to soon see their bank accounts jump up a comma.

The Lotto Texas drawing on July 20 didn’t see a jackpot winning ticket in Texas but it sure did see two tickets win over $12,000! Those two tickets matched five of the six winning numbers and chose the Extra! option to take what would’ve been a $2,500 win to the $12,531 winning amount.

There were five other winners that did not choose the Extra! option that did end up winning the $2,531 secondary prize amount from this drawing. In total from this Lotto Texas drawing there were nearly 11,000 winners who won at least $3 and up to $12,531.

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hot outside but also hot for a Texas Lottery player’s wallet down in Southeast Texas once they claim a big win over the weekend. The lottery reports that a $25,000 winning ticket from Friday night’s Cash Five drawing was sold outside of Beaumont. The ticket matched all five winning numbers 16, 17, 19, 26 and 28 from the July 22 drawing.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in this Central Texas city

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans and folks all over America are flocking to anywhere and everywhere lottery tickets are sold as the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb to insane heights, however, we’re talking another lottery game today. The Texas Lottery says a $25,000 winning ticket from the Thursday...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Three Houston-area ZIP codes ranked among hottest in country for real estate

Three Greater Houston ZIP codes are among the hottest for real estate in the country, according to a recent analysis by Opendoor. Opendoor examined MLS data in areas where it has brokerages to determine where the most homes went under contract within 90 days during the first half of the year. It found the ZIP codes 77494 and 77493 in Katy and 77433 in Cypress were three of the top 10 areas in the country for housing transactions. It was Cypress’ first appearance in the list’s top 10.
CYPRESS, TX
KDAF

STUDY: Did you know Texas is ideal for eating European food?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling around the world will allow you to experience cuisines like no other and if you’re a foodie, trying out new food, cuisines and dishes is in your blood, but not everyone can afford to do these worldwide travels to titillate their tastebuds. The U.S....
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#Lone Star State#Lotto
B93

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
KVUE

It's so hot in Texas that squirrels are splooting. Yes, splooting.

DALLAS — It's hot, y'all. And there really isn't any way of escaping it, even with a little rain across North Texas on Thursday. So perhaps we should take a page from our furry friends. No, not your dog. We're talking about squirrels. Accustomed to the elements, squirrels are...
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Poisonous Plant That Looks Like Harmless Flower Found Growing In Texas

A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it. The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Watch a wind turbine disintegrate in Texas after a lightning strike

CROWELL, Texas - A North Texas wind farm is one turbine down thanks to what officials believe was a devastating lightning strike to one of the massive structures on Friday afternoon. Videos from witnesses and firefighters showed the wind turbine generator ablaze and disintegrate in the sky over Crowell, Texas.
CROWELL, TX
Narcity

These Counties Have The Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates In Texas This July

As vaccination rates lag this summer, new surges of COVID-19 came as the Omicron variant is making people sick across the U.S. As of today, the United States reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 90.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chalk Mountain Fire Remains Current Largest Fire in Texas, ‘Slow Progress' Made

There is ‘slow progress’ being made on the current largest wildfire in Texas, officials said Saturday. Robert Duggan is with the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team, which is one of the agencies responding to the Chalk Mountain Fire. The blaze, which began Monday about five miles southwest of Glen Rose in Somervell County, has burned more than 6,700 acres. At least 16 homes have been destroyed.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy