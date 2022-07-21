ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

20 shots fired in Lake City neighborhood

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
WCJB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle parked in a Lake City neighborhood was riddled with bullet holes after shots were fired on Wednesday night. Lake City Police...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 2

Katie
3d ago

🤞 I certainly hope that problems like these are quickly solved... There has to be a solution.

Reply
7
Supervisor 194
2d ago

Getting to where Lake City, Columbia per Capita has more crime than many of the counties in Florida. There's got to be a stopping point in all of this violence. Wake up Lake City!!! Take your City and County back from the want to be's. You're paying for their behavior. Do you really want your children and grandchildren to grow up around this third world activity?

Reply
2
 

#Shooting
