Boston, MA

Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Firearm Arrest in South Boston

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 7:05 PM, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a firearm investigation in the area of...

bpdnews.com

bpdnews.com

Two Teenage Males in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms During Investigation in Dorchester

At about 8:36 PM on Saturday July 23, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two teens on firearm-related charges during an investigation in the area of 337 Harvard Street in Dorchester. The officers were on patrol when their attention was drawn to a group of teens gathered near the rear alley of the building directly underneath a clearly posted No Loitering sign. When the officers approached to speak to the group, they observed the outline of a handgun inside the shorts pocket of one of the individuals, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Fall River. Officers performed a pat frisk of the suspect, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun. As the officers were placing the suspect in custody, they observed that another teenager on scene, later identified as a 15-year-old male from Taunton, appeared to be concealing an unknown object on the left side of his waistband. The male was seated on the hood of a parked car with his left leg drawn close to his chest and his left arm pinned against his side. The officers also observed that the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt despite the recent heat wave in Boston. When the officers went to perform a pat frisk, they immediately recovered a loaded .45 caliber Springfield Armory XD-45 ACP handgun from the left side of the suspect's waistband. The second suspect was then placed in custody without incident. The remaining parties on scene were identified and released forthwith.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody Following BPD Response to Non-Fatal Shooting in the area of Huntington Avenue in Boston

At about 11:11 AM on Saturday July 23, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 491 Huntington Avenue in Boston. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was quickly transported by Boston EMS to a local area hospital for treatment of injuries which are considered to be non-life-threatening at this time. As a result of the investigation on scene, responding officers were provided with a suspect description, leading to the stop of Marcello Holliday, 27, of Boston, in front of BPD Headquarters located at 1 Schroeder Plaza.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police arrest suspect following Huntington Ave shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested after a shooting in the city’s Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood left a victim wounded Saturday morning. Officers assigned to District D-4 were called to the area of 491 Huntington Ave when shots were reported around 11 a.m., near the Museum of Fine Arts and Northeastern University.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Officers Place Suspect in Custody After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Mattapan

At about 11:30 PM on Friday July 22, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force made an onsite firearm arrest during an investigation in the area of 25 Michigan Avenue in Mattapan. The officers were on patrol when they observed two motorized scooters operating in tandem riding directly towards them despite Michigan Avenue being a one-way street. Neither operator was wearing a helmet. One of the riders proceeded onto the sidewalk and past the officer’s vehicle while the second rider, later identified as Jamall Joseph, 26, of Randolph, suddenly pulled his scooter onto the sidewalk, placed the kickstand down and began to walk away while ducking behind parked motor vehicles and continually looking back towards the approaching officers. The officers were able to stop Joseph to inform him of the traffic infraction and helmet violation when they observed that the scooter did not have a functioning ignition or key inserted. Joseph appeared to be very nervous while speaking with the officers and was unable to provide any proof of registration or ownership of the vehicle. Officers observed that the suspect appeared to continually look at the unsecured seat of the scooter. When the seat was lifted up, officers recovered a loaded 9mm Taurus 709 handgun from inside the under-seat storage compartment.
RANDOLPH, MA
WBUR

Three arrested after white supremacist group marches in Jamaica Plain

Three people were arrested after men identifying with a white supremacy group marching in Jamaica Plain clashed with counter-protesters Saturday. The Nationalist Social Club - 131, a New England neo-Nazi group, marched and chanted on a sidewalk in Jamaica Plain, holding a banner that said "Pedo Scum Off Our Streets."
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Mission Hill

At about 1:53 AM, on Saturday, July 23, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of 514 Parker Street in Roxbury, resulting in the firearm arrest of, Livingston Walker, 27, of Boston. Officers were patrolling the area investigating a call...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Assigned to District B2 Arrest Juvenile Male on Weapons Charges

At about 10:46 PM on Thursday, July 21, 2022, Officers assigned to District B-2 made an on-site firearm arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile male on firearm-related charges in the area of 746 Parker Street in Roxbury. Officers were on directed patrol in the area of 746 Parker Street following a...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Recovers Loaded Firearm from Repeat Gun Offender in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
wxxinews.org

RPD makes arrest in the shooting that killed one officer and injured another.

Rochester Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and the wounding of his partner, Officer Sino Seng. Early Friday evening, police said that a 21-year-old suspect, Kelvin Vickers, who is from the Boston, Massachusetts area, was charged with 2nd degree murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
ROCHESTER, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston-area man charged in fatal shooting of Rochester police officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Boston-area man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a police officer in Rochester, New York, on Thursday, authorities said. Rochester Police Chief David Smith announced the arrest of Kelvin Vickers, in connection with the shooting death of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and the wounding of another officer and a 15-year-old girl, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.
ROCHESTER, NY
bpdnews.com

Drug Control Operation Leads to the Recovery of Fentanyl and a Loaded Firearm

On July 21, 2022 Members of the City Wide Drug Control Unit, in conjunction with the C6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, and the Youth Violence Strike Force conducted an operation targeting the illicit sale of fentanyl and made an on-site arrest of John Monteiro,35, of East Bridgewater and Danasia Smith-Clark, 22, of Randolph on firearm and drug charges.
RANDOLPH, MA
CBS Boston

3 arrested after white supremacists protest outside LGBTQ meeting

BOSTON -- Three men were arrested in Jamaica Plain on Saturday after white supremacist group called the National Socialist Club marched outside a meeting of LGBTQ community members.The Civil Rights unit of the Boston Police Department says members of the Nationalist Socialist Club, who are also called the NSC-131, were protesting during a drag queen story-hour for kids at the Loring Greenough House.    Witness video of the self-proclaimed Neo-Nazis shows the group of white men wearing hats standing behind a banner that said, "Pedo Scum Off Our Street."Police ushered the children out of the book reading and away from...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

FULL RADIO RECORDING: MSP Pursuit of Bank Robber Anthony Miele Who Died Tuesday in 495 Standoff

On Tuesday evening, Massachusetts State Police were forced to shutdown I-495 on the Andover Lawrence line due to a person who had barricaded themselves inside of a vehicle with a gun to their head while wearing body armor. The incident turned into a standoff on the interstate, resulting in highway and surrounding area to be shut down for over two hours, reopening around 10pm. Drivers were warned to stay clear of the incident, and were rerouted northbound to I-93. You can listen to the full audio below:
LAWRENCE, MA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Suspect in deadly shooting of RPD officer pleads not guilty to all charges

​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​It was an emotional morning inside Rochester City Court Saturday as dozens of Rochester police officers showed their support for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. It also marked the first appearance in court of shooting suspect Kelvin Vickers, 21, of Boston, Massachusetts. He has an...
ROCHESTER, NY
bpdnews.com

Serial Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested following Multi-District Investigation

In a joint investigation, Officers and Detectives assigned to Districts B3 and D4 arrested Danavian Daniel, 29, of Boston, on Firearm and Armed Robbery Charges. On July 18, 2022, officers responded to 758 Tremont Street and, shortly after, to 776 Tremont Street for an armed robbery in which a suspect brandished a firearm and took a quantity of United States Currency. On July 19, 2022, a suspect entered a store at 124 Harvard Street, brandished a firearm, and demanded a quantity of United States Currency. Following the third robbery, Detectives were able to identify similarities in the robberies and, through other investigative means, identified Danavian Daniel as the suspect. Detectives applied for and were granted arrest warrants out of Boston Municipal Court and Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA

