Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Firearm Arrest in South Boston

In a joint investigation, Officers and Detectives assigned to Districts B3 and D4 arrested Danavian Daniel, 29, of Boston, on Firearm and Armed Robbery Charges. On July 18, 2022, officers responded to 758 Tremont Street and, shortly after, to 776 Tremont Street for an armed robbery in which a suspect brandished a firearm and took a quantity of United States Currency. On July 19, 2022, a suspect entered a store at 124 Harvard Street, brandished a firearm, and demanded a quantity of United States Currency. Following the third robbery, Detectives were able to identify similarities in the robberies and, through other investigative means, identified Danavian Daniel as the suspect. Detectives applied for and were granted arrest warrants out of Boston Municipal Court and Dorchester District Court.
