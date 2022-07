The St. Louis Cardinals are about to start a series in Toronto but All-Stars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt won’t be with them as they’re unvaccinated. It’s going to be a crucial end of July and early August for the St. Louis Cardinals as the club tries to make headway in a tight NL Central race. But two of their All-Stars are going to put them behind the 8-ball in the last week of July as they head to Toronto for a set against the Blue Jays.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 19 MINUTES AGO