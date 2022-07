The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is inviting guests to come visit one of the world's rarest and largest flowering structures: The corpse flower. The corpse flower, known scientifically as Amorphophallus titanum, gets its name from the unpleasant scent it emits when it blooms. According to the Zoo, "The odor has been described as a combination of Limburger cheese, garlic, rotting fish, and smelly feet."

