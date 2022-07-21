ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Tests Positive for Covid

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change and clean energy at Brayton Point Power Station on July 20, 2022 in Somerset, Massachusetts. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House announced on Thursday.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement from the White House reads, reminding the public that “he is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms.”

The 79-year-old president is receiving treatment in the form of Paxlovid and “will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” and is expected to continue this protocol until he tests negative.

The White House committed to providing daily updates on Biden’s condition.

A memo from White House Doctor Kevin O’Connor indicated that the President is experiencing a “runny nose,” fatigue, and the “occasional dry cough.” O’Connor indicated that he believed the president “will respond favorably” to treatment “as most maximally protected patients do.”

The office of First Lady Jill Biden indicated that she tested negative on Thursday morning.

Biden is the second president to test positive for Covid after his predecessor Donald Trump tested positive in October of 2020. The diagnosis comes four days after Biden returned from a series of meetings in Saudi Arabia and Israel, during which he met with several world leaders.

