Penn, PA

Plans for $12.8-Million Penn State Field Hockey Stadium Upgrade Move Forward

State College
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Penn State Board of Trustees committee on Thursday recommended approval of a $12.8 million project to upgrade the the Nittany Lion field hockey team’s home at University Park. The full board will vote on the final plans and expenditure of funds during its meeting on Friday. Penn...

www.statecollege.com

PENN, PA
