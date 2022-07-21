ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Georgia expands electric vehicle charging network along Hwy. 82 into Albany

By FOX 31 Staff
wfxl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has received federal designation for two highways as Alternative Fuel Corridors from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The first route is US 441 from Cornelia in northeast Georgia to Dublin in east central Georgia. The second route is US 82 from Brunswick in...

