Georgia expands electric vehicle charging network along Hwy. 82 into Albany

Two Georgia residents were arrested in Cherokee County on Friday night, following a high speed chase that began across the state line in Georgia. Floyd County Police pursued the vehicle into Alabama at around 7:00pm, where local authorities joined in and after the chase came to an end near the line on County Road 101 – two people were taken into custody. According to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Josh Summerford the pair were identified as James Amos, 52 of Kennesaw, and Bobbie Colston, 41 of Dallas; the driver, Amos – led Floyd County Police into Alabama on County Road 22 in the area of Mud Creek; he traveled through Spring Garden and eventually back into the McCords Crossroads community. Cherokee County Deputies provided assistance by deploying spike sticks in two different locations during the chase.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO