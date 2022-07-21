ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, ME

The Cutest Ice Cream Shop is in Camden, Maine

By Meghan Morrison
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you’re visiting Maine as a loyal tourist or you’re a born-and-raised local, you know a destination you can’t miss out on is Camden. The adorable, quaint, and historic coastal town boasts beautiful water views, adorable local businesses, and rich history in a scenic area that looks like a miniature...

949whom.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.9 WBLM

This Unique Maine Bridge Symbolizes Love

There are many bridges in New England and the state of Maine holds quite a few. According to American Road and Transportation Builders Association, there are 2,485 bridges in the state of Maine. I finally visited one bridge in Maine, and though it may not be the longest bridge, it...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Food & Drinks
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
City
Camden, ME
Portland, ME
Restaurants
City
Rockland, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Rockland, ME
Food & Drinks
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
Rockland, ME
Lifestyle
Camden, ME
Lifestyle
wabi.tv

Search party held for Graham Lacher

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday, volunteers met at Eastern Maine Community College to search for Graham Lacher in the wake of a potential sighting. For the family, every potential sighting brings with it hope that he could soon be found. “We’re not unhappy for people to give us a...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Maine Celtic Celebration This Weekend in Belfast

Wanna wear a kilt this weekend? The 2022 Maine Celtic Celebration will begin this afternoon and run all weekend in Belfast at Belfast Commons. Music begins at 4 p.m. in the Beer Tent. And begins on the main stage at 5:30 p.m. The music continues through Sunday. Not nonstop. But count on a whole lot of that great Celtic music all weekend long in Belfast.
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Thousand of pounds of ‘ghost gear’ cleared from Maine waters

COREA, Maine (WABI) - A worldwide effort to clean up ocean waters hit the coast of Maine last month. It’s all about removing ghost gear. The Global Ghost Gear Initiative partnered with the Rozalia Project to clean up discarded fishing gear and other marine debris. They worked with locals...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Art Galleries#Ice Cream Cones#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#The Cutest Ice Cream Shop#The River Ducks Ice Cream#Wal
94.9 HOM

Inmates at a Maine Prison are Being Paired With Puppies

Located in Warren, Maine it is said that there is very important work being done within the walls of the prison and it all has to do with puppy dogs. According to News Center Maine, pairing inmates with puppies will help give them a new purpose. This nonprofit is also helping change the lives of Vets by pairing them up with puppies as well.
WARREN, ME
Q106.5

What is Going On at the Brewer Municipal Pool?

A hot and humid stretch that we are going through right now has everybody looking for relief. If your kids are freaking out about the heat, we feel for you. And if you thought of taking them for a swim at the Brewer Municipal Pool, oh oh, it is closed. It is currently being repaired.
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

2 hospitalized after fire at Camden home

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a fire in Camden Saturday morning. Crews from several towns were called to Beloin Road just after 3 a.m. Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley told the Pen Bay Pilot firefighters arrived to find flames in...
CAMDEN, ME
101.9 The Rock

Girl Rescued from Drowning in Turner, Maine Pond

An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after nearly drowning in Bear Pond in Turner. Local resident Tina Ouellette told the Sun Journal that she was at Bear Pond Beach around 3 p.m. when a girl was in distress while swimming. Ouellette said a young man pulled...
TURNER, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
92 Moose

What We Want To See Go Into The Old Augusta Dunkin’ Location

It's been the better part of a decade since the Dunkin' location on Bangor Street in Augusta moved across the street to the old Tim Hortons location. Since then, the building that housed their old location has sat vacant. According to New England Commercial Property, the building 1,700 square foot building sits on the corner of Bangor and School streets in Augusta. The listed price is $350,000.
AUGUSTA, ME
moderncampground.com

Wild Acadia Camping Resort Unveils New Campground, Attractions

Wild Acadia Camping Resort (Maine) reopened on July 1, unveiling new amenities and a new campground after closing for renovations last summer. Wild Acadia Camping Resort is just minutes from Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, and Acadia National Park. According to its Facebook page, Wild Acadia Camping Resort has various camping options,...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Bear in Surry, ME

This bear appeared the night my husband died. Viewed from my security camera. July 4 2022. Credit: Joyce Kuzman.
SURRY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Early morning fire heavily damages Camden house

CAMDEN — Camden and Rockport firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that was producing heavy, thick smoke inside a Camden home early Saturday morning, while Hope, Lincolnville and Union firefighters remained nearby, ready to assist with additional manpower and tank trucks filled with water. The home, near the end of...
CAMDEN, ME
WMTW

Maine abduction report was actually an incredible story of generosity

WISCASSET, Maine — Police say reports of an attempted abduction in Wiscasset that took off on social media actually turned out to be a story of a good Samaritan. Police say they were called Tuesday night for reports of a van with New Hampshire license plates with two men trying to abduct a young girl. Police say it was all "a HUGE misunderstanding."
WISCASSET, ME
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy