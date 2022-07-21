ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Golf team tryouts begin Monday

By STAFF REPORT
Franklin News Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin County’s golf team is conducting two days of tryouts for the 2022 season Monday and Tuesday, July 25-26, at Willow Creek Country Club. Tryouts are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Eagles head coach Michael Rogers said he expects between 20 to 25 candidates will...

WFXR

Hot diggity dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Roanoke Valley

(WFXR) — Suns out buns out! The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making its way through the Roanoke Valley this week. From Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24, the iconic 27-foot-long hot dog-shaped vehicle will be appearing at different places in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Botetourt County, and Franklin County Be sure to ketchup […]
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Driver charged with DUI after crash kills 2 in Rocky Mount

Town police have charged Nicholas A. Davis with driving while under the influence in connection with a three-vehicle collision Tuesday that killed two Franklin County residents. Franklin County residents Melissa A. Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18, died following the collision, which occurred within the intersection of Virginia 40 and...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

