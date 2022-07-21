ARMED ROBBERY IN TWENTYNINE PALMS LEADS TO THREE JUVENILE ARRESTS

Authorities say disturbing comments from a coworker led them to the discovery of a cache of ghost guns in the Apple Valley.Steven Schultz, 43, was arrested Tuesday at his workplace, in the 5000 block of Goodman Avenue in Eastvale, on several felony charges, including criminal threats weapons violations. His coworkers had called police, concerned that his violent statements were actually a threat of workplace violence, sheriff's officials said."This incident is an excellent example of the 'See Something, Say Something' philosophy and how critical it is to report suspicious activity to law enforcement," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a...
Comments / 4