Twentynine Palms, CA

ARMED ROBBERY IN TWENTYNINE PALMS LEADS TO THREE JUVENILE ARRESTS

By Robert Haydon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA loaded firearm turned a simple shoplifting into an armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charge for multiple juveniles in Twentynine Palms. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a business...

