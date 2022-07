On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice announced on June 2 that West Virginia would significantly scale back COVID-19 community testing programs. This led to concerns both in the general public and in the medical community that the next wave of COVID-19 cases would catch the state by surprise. But as Chris Schulz reports, even with the rise of the highly infectious BA.5 variant, that hasn’t been the case.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO