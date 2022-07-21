Report: Chelsea ‘Confident’ They Can Complete Jules Kounde Transfer Today

It looks like Jules Kounde's transfer to Chelsea could be completed as early as today according to reports from Spain.

Yesterday reports stated that Chelsea had an improved bid of £55million accepted by Sevilla for Kounde.

Another report also claimed that Chelsea offered double the salary that Barcelona were willing to offer the 23-year-old, a figure that would mean Kounde will be the Blues' top earner.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

With Barca apparently not able to match Chelsea's offer and salary, it looks like the Spanish giants could be out of the race for Kounde.

Now, according to Spanish journalist José Manuel García, via Blue_Footy, Sevilla and Chelsea are confident that everything will be completed today.

Todd Boehly and his team will want to move as fast as possible in this deal so no one can hijack the transfer.

Author Verdict

It would be a massive shock if this deal didn't happen now. The only way it could fail is if Kounde forces a move to Barcelona.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

However, due to the amount of money that Chelsea are apparently offering him, I just can't see that happening.

Who knows though, stranger things have happened in the past.

Hopefully Chelsea can get this deal over the line so Thomas Tuchel and his coaching staff can start figuring out how to implement the Frenchman into their team for the next campaign.