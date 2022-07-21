ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quogue, NY

Dead shark washes up on New York beach

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZhGHh_0gngtS3z00

QUOGUE, N.Y. — A dead shark washed up on a New York beach on Wednesday, police say.

According to the Quogue Village Police Department on Facebook, officers responded to a beach after reports of a dead shark that was about 7 to 8 feet long.

The shark was washed back into the ocean before police could secure it, according to PIX11.

QVPD said they are working with South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program to monitor the situation. Police say swimmers and boaters should be cautious if in the area. If you see law enforcement in the area, police say to keep your distance and make room as they continue to monitor.

If the shark is spotted, call QVPD at 631-653-4791.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Family of 5 injured in Long Island boat explosion: official

KINGS PORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three people were launched into the Steppingstone Marina following a boat explosion, according to a Great Neck fire official. Chief John Purcell told PIX11 News the boat explosion happened about 4:20 p.m. Friday. A family of five was sailing at the marina when the blast occurred — three of those […]
GREAT NECK, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘It felt like a bear trap’: 16-year-old Long Island surfer bitten by shark speaks about the attack

Max Haynes, 16, doesn’t recall seeing anything in the waters off Long Island while he was surfing on Wednesday, but he definitely felt something. Speaking to FOX 5 New York on Friday, the surfer said: “I didn’t see anything coming. I felt on my foot, like, a bear trap,” said Haynes, who suffered an approximate 4-inch laceration to his right foot while surfing off of Kismet Beach on Fire Island around 5:45 p.m. ET.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

West Babylon Man Charged with Leaving Dog in Blistering Heat

After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a West Babylon man with a violation of the Suffolk County Code for restraining a dog outdoors during a severe heat advisory. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Ismaylin Batista, 25, of 636...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Quogue, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
96.9 WOUR

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
PIX11

Body of 250-pound great white shark recovered on Long Island beach: DEC

SOUTHHAMPTON, NY (PIX11) — Officials believe they’ve recovered the body of a great white shark that initially washed up on a Long Island shore on Wednesday morning. Police responded to beach and located a shark’s body in Quogue Wednesday, but they were unable to secure the body before it washed back into the ocean. Officials […]
QUOGUE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group
longisland.com

Six Preserves to Enjoy Nature on Long Island in Nassau County

Looking for a beautiful spot to commune with nature or just get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy some time alone? These Nature preserves offer quick getaways where you can leave your troubles behind for an hour or two and just walk among the wildlife, taking in the natural beauty of Long Island in Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: A day at Sound View Dunes

There are two trails at the Sound View Dunes County Park leading to the beach. (Credit: Tara Smith) The quiet Sound View Dunes County Park (4201-5801 Soundview Ave., Southold) is one of the most enchanting locations on the North Fork, partly because it merges a little bit of everything that makes the area so unique.
SOUTHOLD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
fox5ny.com

Long Island restaurant fire

NEW YORK - A Merrick restaurant burned late Wednesday evening. It happened at Fuji Seoul a Japanese and Korean restaurant on Merrick Ave. Nassau County Police say they got the call at about 11:50 for an active fire. The Merrick Fire Department was assisted by the Roosevelt, Wantagh, and Freeport...
MERRICK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Domestic water fowl found in Bellmore, Merrick

According to John DiLeonardo, an anthrozoologist who runs Humane Long Island, the abandonment of domestic water fowl is always an issue on Long Island. This summer, however, Bellmore-Merrick seems to be a hotspot for reports of injured birds, that are not meant for life in the wild. Humane Long Island...
BELLMORE, NY
TBR News Media

Ronkonkoma man arrested for nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man allegedly for committing nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County this year. Robert Blackmore allegedly threw a rock at the glass, entered and stole cash from several businesses in Suffolk County since January. Following an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives located Blackmore on the westbound Long Island Expressway, at Commack Road in Dix Hills, on July 22 at 10:12 p.m. and arrested him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
93K+
Followers
119K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy