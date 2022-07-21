U2, George Clooney + More Among 2022 Kennedy Center Honors Recipients

“It’s the end of an era,” podcast network Exactly Right tweeted in May 2022. “Jensen & Holes: The Murder Squad is going off the air.” The tweet set off dismayed speculation among the true crime community, and rightly so: The podcast, which launched in 2019, was a popular powerhouse of the genre, featuring Paul Holes, the now-retired detective who helped crack the Golden State Killer case, and Billy Jensen, who helped finish the 2018 bestseller, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, that detailed the hunt for the serial killer, after author Michelle McNamara died in 2016. McNamara struck a match when she teamed up with armchair sleuths and real detectives to track down the killer, who turned out to be retired cop Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. The Murder Squad ignited that fire, and aimed to become the first truly collaborative true-crime show and unite citizen sleuths with experts to solve cold cases.

