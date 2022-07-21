ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U2, George Clooney + More Among 2022 Kennedy Center Honors Recipients

By Todd Fooks
 3 days ago
Musicians U2 and Gladys Knight, along with actor George Clooney, will receive this year's Kennedy Center Honors in December. Also picking up the prestigious award will be Christian singer Amy Grant and composer Tania Leon. ABC News reports the annual awards ceremony is held for individuals who have influenced...

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts today announced the selection of five Honorees who will receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. Recipients to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. are: acclaimed actor and filmmaker George Clooney; contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; the legendary singer of soul, Gospel, R&B, and pop Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León; and iconic Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.
